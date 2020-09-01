Uganda has registered 65 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed infections to 3,037.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases are from contacts and alerts (62), truck drivers from different points of entry (2) and health worker (1).

“Two foreign truck drivers (1 Kenyan and 1 Congolese) tested positive for covid-19 at different points of entry and were not permitted to enter the country,” the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Currently, Uganda has 1,489 recoveries and 32 registered deaths.