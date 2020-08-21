Buganda monarch Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, has on Friday met two top most Kenyan dignitaries in a diplomatic offensive that is causing ripples back home.

On Friday morning, Kabaka Mutebi who only days ago was pronounced ‘dead’ by fake news outlets, emerged in meetings with Kenyan president Mr Uhuru Kenyatta and later his friend, Raila Odinga. We reported exclusively, on Thursday that Kabaka was due to meet this eminent African leader.

Mr Odinga is a huge figure in Kenyan politics. He is the most respected opposition politician in the country. Many analysts believe he could win the next Kenyan election given the endorsement and backing he is enjoying from incumbent Mr Kenyatta.

Raila who has visited Kabaka in Kampala several times, donated his autobiography book to His Majesty.

Kabaka is in Kenya on holiday, but has spared time to build partnerships of benefit to his kingdom.