President Yoweri Museveni has on Thursday appointed Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo as Chief Justice. He will be deputized by Supreme Court Judge Richard Buteera.

Justice Dollo replaces Justice Bart Katureebe who in June this year officially handed over office as Chief Justice. Dollo has been holding office in acting capacity.

In his handover remarks, Katureebe said,“There’s time for everything under the sun. It is time for me to go home.”

Justice Katureebe retired as Uganda’s Chief Justice a few months ago after five years of service. He was appointed to the position in March 2015, replacing Benjamin Odoki.

In his short letter of appreciation to stakeholders, Justice Katureebe revealed that he was satisfied that he had managed to achieve many things as Chief Justice. He however, acknowledged that a lot more still needs to be done, particularly in the reduction of case backlog.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank you all collectively and individually for the cooperation and support you have rendered to me, and the Judiciary as an institution during my tenure in office. It has indeed been a great honour and privilege to work with you all. “I believe that together we have registered some achievements in the Administration of Justice in the Country. I would urge all to extend the same support to the in-coming Chief Justice,” said Justice Katureebe.