Presidential hopeful, Joseph Kabuleta has on Friday 14th August been arrested in Hoima district as he tried to hold political meeting ahead of 2021 general elections.

Kabuleta was arrested along with some of his supporters.

This has been the first time the pastor turned politician is visiting Hoima, Bunyoro region;ever since he declared his bid for presidency.

Kabuleta is a Munyoro from Rwenkobe-Bujumbura, hoped to create excitement in his home town but this has not happened as his meeting was disrupted by police.

Since 1st July 2020, when Kabuleta announced his presidential bid, the man and his message of financial liberation have received overwhelming support with scores across the country saying they are a breath of fresh air in Ugandan politics.

Many Ugandans feel they have been “financially squeezed” for far too long and see only despair in the future, what with a government that continuously introduces new tax after new tax yet government spending keeps increasing.