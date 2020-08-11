RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda the Most Rev Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has encouraged Christians in Uganda to remain calm following the demolition of St Peter’s Church in Ndeeba, Kampala.

In his message on Monday, the Archbishop condemned the act before expressing his sincere sympathy to the people of Namirembe Diocese, and especially those of St. Peter’s Church, Ndeeba.

“Our grandmother was not alive to see the destruction that has been done to the sacred place she gave as a gift to God. This barbaric act of destruction is evil. If an action can’t be done in broad daylight, then there is something deeply wrong; we have lost respect for God. This destruction of the House of God took place in the darkness of night during a curfew; and, the security forces, who are supposed to uphold the law and guard against destroyers, were allegedly complicit in the destruction of a House of God. Squatters have rights after being on land for 12 years, and yet St. Peter’s Church has been on that land for 40 years. We call for a serious and impartial inquiry into this matter,” he said.

However, Kazimba asked Christians to remain calm and keep praying within their houses as they wait for the opening of churches.

“During the lockdown, the Gospel of Jesus Christ has not been locked down. Likewise, the destruction of St. Peter’s Church, Ndeeba, will not deter the Church from preaching the Gospel. Jesus promised us that the “gates of hell will not prevail against the Church of Jesus Christ.” (Matthew 16.18). We stand in solidarity with the Bishop, Namirembe Diocese, and especially the Christians of St. Peter’s Church. Especially during this time of a global pandemic, the church is needed now more than ever. We assure you of our prayers for a peaceful and just resolution to this tragic situation.” he said.

St Peter’s Church of Uganda, Ndeeba, was demolished on Monday morning while disregarding government directives that stopped all evictions during Covid-19 period.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said Katwe Police Station got information of the demolition at 1am and a team was dispatched to the scene.

“Police were not informed about the eviction and demolition as the practice is. The team found people demolishing the said church and arrested 11 suspects,” Onyango said in a statement.