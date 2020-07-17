Controversial political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi has said Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) made a mistake of replacing Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza with Gulu Woman MP Betty Aol Ochan as Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Appearing on Impact FM on Friday, the former presidential press secretary said that in spite the fact that Winnie fought for her party, the moment she started opposing some of Kizza Besigye’s ideas , the legislator was humiliated by her fellow party members.

“Kiiza broke the ice and showed us that women can lead a struggle in Parliament and her tenure is far better than of this one who is present. She was very vibrant but because she used to challenge some of Besigye’s ideas of defiance, they decided to humiliate her by replacing her with the opposite person. In fact, Aol can only fit to be a headteacher but not a leader of Opposition,” he said.

Mirundi added “Replacing Winnie Kiiza with Betty Aol is like moving from a wedding and go to a funeral. another fact is Kiiza’s attendance at Gen Muntu’s party declaration pained Besigye too much, therefore she had to suffer the invisible force, however, I credit her and she has emerged as a winner and role model.”

On Tuesday, Kiiza announced that she will not be running for Kasese Woman MP seat in the forthcoming elections. By retiring from elective politics, Kiiza scored much higher since she has been praised for setting an example for many other politicians who have made politics a life time career.

“The only way I can feel successful is by participating in the election of my successor. I want to give a chance for another lady to come up. I have talked so many times about overstaying in power I will not be different if I sought office this time round, ” she said.