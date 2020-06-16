Uganda has registered 19 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 724.
The new cases are from the 2,212 samples tested on 1 June 2020.
According to the Ministry of Health, all confirmed cases are Ugandans.
“Six of the new cases are truck drivers- four arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry while two arrived from Kenya via Malaba point of entry,” the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
“13 of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include 6 contacts from Jinja and two from Amuru, two from Kyotera, one from Tororo, one from Gulu and one from Wakiso districts.”
To date,Uganda has registered a total of 351 covid-19 recoveries with no registered death.
