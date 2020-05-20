People Power pressure group and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine’s top blogger Ashburg Katto on Tuesday officially abandoned the political movement for ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Ashburg Katto revealed he had quit Bobi Wine led People Power so as to wear the crown (engule) of victory currently held by President Yoweri Museveni’s NRM party.

He claimed that he, and some of his colleagues from People Power, “visited President Museveni from his farm and he taught us farming” on Monday after events promoter Balaam Barugahara worked hard to ensure that they meet the head of state.

After thanking Balaam, Ashburg expressed happiness because Museveni approved his proposal and even gave him cows.

“Thank you Balaam Barugahara… I had gone to present my project proposal called The Ghetto Initiative which is going to see all Kampala ghettos revived. After teaching us all the basics of farming and rearing cows, the president gave me five cows (5) and he also gave my other team two cows each… He asked us to implement and teach the farming skills he taught us to our fellow youths,” said Ashburg Katto. “The president accepted my proposal and it is going to be implemented immediately after this corona lockdown.”

Looking back at how he has been attacking Museveni and Balaam, Ashburg Katto has since apologized and described politics as “ a bitch” and karma as “just a coincidence.”

“I was in People Power but I now belong to NRM. I’m here to apologize to Museveni for all the time I abused him, and to Balaam for all the time I insulted him for his orange shirt,” said Ashburg in a media interview.

“The Problem with Bobi Wine is that his supporters think you should not criticise Bobi Wine. When you challenge him they insult you.”

He has since abandoned Bobi Wine’s People Power Mission 2021 plan to campaign for Museveni and market first son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. From singing ‘People Power, Our Power’, Katto has already started shouting ‘Sevo after Sevo after Sevo’ and praising the President.

It should be remembered that about a week ago, Ashburg Katto was condemned by supporters of Bobi Wine and People Power after he accepted food donated by Muhoozi to starving bloggers.

After receiving the relief items, the blogger blamed Bobi and his pressure group for failing to feed hungry bloggers like him but choosing to take the little food they had to the Covid19 national taskforce. He equally denied that he had received money through Balaam’s agents even when screenshots from a Whatsapp conversation suggested so.

“I forgive all my critics because they have nothing to say. Gen Muhoozi is a great person and I thank him for saving us from hunger. Food has no political boundaries, you saw Bobi Wine delivering food to the taskforce, he didn’t think about us,” Ashburg said in a media interview last week.

“These guys can’t offer you relief in times of need but they will feed you with all sorts of insults. I don’t care about them, let them say what they want to say, even if they unfollow me on social media, it’s okay, let them go ahead.”

It is now clear that Ashburg has forgotten all those denials from last week and officially crossed from People Power to NRM, leaving the pressure group’s supporters cursing him for betraying the struggle headed by Bobi Wine.