A Ugandan bus driver based in the United States of America’s commercial Capital New York Jones Kakuba has encouraged his compatriots in Uganda to take the President’s guidelines on the prevention of the novel coronavirus seriously having been lucky enough to survive the disease. He spent two long weeks while breathing through support machines.

“Im currently out of ICU after fighting Covid 19. Been sick for 2 weeks and almost died,” Kakuba told this website onba phone interview on Thursday 16 .

The 33 year old works as a driver for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) from where he believes he contracted the deadly Coronavirus since there, he would get in contact with thousands and thousands of people on a daily basis.

His mother too was also diagnosed with the disease and was admitted in hospital where she has been for the last three days. He is now back home in Buffalo in New York as he recuperates from the disease.

The youthful US born-Ugandan adds that the experience which nearly took his life has taught him important lessons and that his life shall never be the same again.

“Its been a truly humbling experience and i dont think my perspective on life will ever be the same.”

Kakuba goes on to tip the public on the important safety measures to adopt at individual level for one to protect themselves against a possible infection by elaborating how masks alone cannot save one from the virus disease attack.

“To all my friends in Uganda, yes i have had Covid 19 and I got it driving those contaminated buses. You should be concerned about going to work everyday. I wore gloves and a mask and still caught it,” he said.

Although he is not yet fully recovered, he is optimistic that the worst days are now behind and implored people to stay in doors as it’s the only sure way of fighting the spread of the disease.

“My fight isnt over but i felt well enough to say this. Pray for me and my mom Barbara Jones and all the sick people. This is real. Stay indoors.” He implored.