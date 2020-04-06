MTN Uganda launched a MoMoPay Red Cross Merchant Account for customers to donate money towards efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country, and support those most affected by the pandemic.

Customers’ dial *165*3*191919# and donate any amount of their choice.

MTN Uganda launched a MoMoPay Merchant Code 191919 through which customers can donate funds to support the relief effort, especially for those most affected by the economic and social devastation brought on by coronavirus. MTN customers need to dial *165*3# then enter the code 191919 and donate any amount of money they wish to.

Proceeds from this intervention are meant to help fund efforts of the Uganda Red Cross as it works to help combat further spread of the virus and support those who are finding it hard to fend for themselves.

Speaking about this initiative, MTN Uganda CEO – Wim Vanhelleputte, reiterated the company’s commitment to stand together with Ugandans by doing everything it can to reduce the impact that covid19 is having on their lives. He committed that, “MTN Uganda will continue to look at ways of supporting our communities and government, to ensure that together, we do everything feasible to get through this difficult time.”

The Secretary General, Uganda Red Cross Society of Uganda, Mr. Robert Kwesiga shares more details of what the collected funds will be used for. Below is an excerpt of that interview;

What will the money be used for?

The money will be used to procure and provide essential food assistance to the most vulnerable households whose livelihoods, from their informal jobs, have been adversely affected by the partial lockdown instituted in response to COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda. This will complement the initiative that the Government of Uganda has started.

Who are the beneficiaries?

The beneficiaries are poor households who live in informal settlements in urban areas and are adversely affected by the partial lockdown instituted by Government, because they can no longer afford food for their households owing to disruptions of their informal employment.

Where will the activities related to this project be executed?

The food distribution shall continue on a rolling basis all through the period during which people are restricted to their homes due to the partial lockdown period. At a later date, an early recovery livelihood intervention programme shall be instituted after the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled so as to support the affected vulnerable households bounce back to normal, dignified lives

For how long will funds be collected?

Funds to support these interventions shall be required throughout the period of the lockdown, and after the pandemic is controlled so as to sustain all recovery efforts for the affected households.

When/How often will proceeds be announced/declared?

Total amounts collected shall be announced by the Red Cross on a weekly basis and later after further gaps are identified, the public shall be informed of any extra support required.

How will accountability for the funds collected be communicated and in what intervals?

All funds and other donations received towards this cause shall be put to good use as planned and accounted for in accordance with Uganda Red Cross standard financial guidelines. These funds shall be subjected to formal audit, whose report shall be published on the URCE website and in other official communication channels that shall be open for public viewing

Does the public have a say in how the collections are spent?

The Uganda Red Cross shall remain accountable and engaging to the public, as much as possible. The public shall be engaged through our various public communication channels and as well as our branch offices which cover all districts across the country.

