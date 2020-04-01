The Ntungamo District COVID-19 Task Force has been hit by lack of essential medicines and supplies needed for the pandemic, further hurting services to victims in the district.

According to Dr Richard Bakamuturaki, the Ntungamo District Health officer, they have shortages in medical gadgets especially face masks, medical gloves, fuel and vehicles for medical personnel’s who are tracing the suspects in the remote villages.

Dr Bakamutiraki noted that there are some returnees from neighboring country Rwanda still coming to Uganda through porous borders who are putting the district at risk.

He made remarks on Tuesday during the review meeting of the District COVID-19 Task Force chaired by the its chairman RDC Ntungamo George Bakunda held in the district council Hall.

In his brief, Brig General Fred Karara the 2nd Division second in command faulted the citizens for defying the presidential directives saying that the enforcement teams will continue using sticks or kiboko claiming that they cannot arrest one by touching saying that the disease can spread through hands and contacts.

Brig General Karara appealed to the citizens to adhere to the directives if they are remain on good terms with enforcement teams, otherwise they will be beaten.

The chairperson Ntungamo District Dennis Singahache noted that they resolved to have a meeting with heads of department to forge away to raise funds for lunch and fuel of health workers on the task force.

Singahache directed the health officer to come up with budget then they solicit funds from each department starting with health department.

Ntungamo District has three coordinating teams of Kajara , Ruhaama and Rushenyi counties.