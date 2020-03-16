A Ugandan has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Rwanda.

The 22-year-old Ugandan man who arrived in Rwanda from London on March 15, is among the four additional coronavirus cases who were Sunday identified through positive tests in Rwanda.

This brings the number of people who have tested positive with the virus in the East African country to five.

Rwanda on Saturday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus — an Indian citizen who arrived last week from Mumbai, India.

Other patients include two Rwandan brothers aged 34 and 36 who arrived from Fiji via USA and Qatar on March 8.

A 30-year old Rwandan man, a resident of Kigali who has no recent travel history also tested positive.

The government of Rwanda has since banned Church prayers,large gatherings, closed schools among other stern measures as a way of controlling the virus.

In a statement released by the country’s health ministry on Saturday, places of worship are to be closed today Sunday and prayers will be conducted at home.

“Schools and higher education institutions shall close on Monday 16 March, 2020,” the statement reads.

“Large gathering such as weddings and sports events are to be postponed, and the number of people attending burial ceremonies should be minimised.”

Africa had until now largely been spared the rapid spread of COVID-19, which has infected at least 127,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide.

Other African nations to have reported cases of the virus include Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia among others.