The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Thursday, February 27, 2020, released the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 results, with a significant improvement in performance as compared to the previous year.

A total of 104,481 candidates sat for the 2019 UACE exams at 1,982 centres as compared to 99,512 students in 2018.

The UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo noted that female candidates performed better than the boys in both science and Arts subjects making the failure rate of girls also lower at 0.9 per cent.

Odongo added that students failed to perform well in certain subjects because they could not interpret some questions, especially those that required a high level of thinking. Such subjects include Computer Studies (CST) that registered only 77 D1s.

Statistics show that Computer Studies as a subject was poorly done as compared to the year 2018.

More schools had almost half their candidates failing to score a point, causing many questions to what happened to the great performance of 2018. The pass rate of Distinction one was too low (0.13 per cent) yet the failure rate was too high (37.14 per cent).

Only 77 D1s in the subject were registered as compared to more than 22000 failures (those without a point).

The statistics show a total of 81 schools with all their 560 candidates failing to get a point.

