The police has commenced investigations into the theft of a tourist van.

The Land Cruiser, UBB 015J (Red plates) owned by Self Drive Uganda went missing on Monday night from the premises of one of the company’s employee’s in Kawanda, a few kilometers after the Vehicle Inspection Station .

Self Drive Uganda is a car hire company that specializes in car hire services in Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania and explore East Africa offering fully equipped 4WD vehicles with ground tents or roof-top tents for perfect safaris.

It has been in operation since 2009, offering cars that meet the East African tourism standard and suitable for up to four people from USD45 to USD100 per day to the biggest land cruiser without driver and fuel.

Also Self Drive Uganda offers extra services such as the booking of gorilla and chimp permits and lodges or campsites.

According to a statement at Kawanda police Post, the employee, names withheld had just picked it from a client who had just returned from a safari.

This was not the first time she had kept the car at her house.

“In it was all camping gear worth millions. And although it was insured we are not taking chances,” a police man told this website.