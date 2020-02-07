South Sudanese medical staff deployed at Juba International Airport in Sudan to screen passengers for deadly Coronavirus have reportedly fled the airport.

According to Yen news website, the medics fled after a plane carrying Chinese diplomats landed at the airport.

South Sudan government this week began screening all travelers at airports to help avert the spread of coronavirus in the country.

As part of response intervention, South Sudan launched a detective machine that will help to sense the virus in the human body.

The Minister of Health says the launch is a preparedness measure to protect South Sudanese.

Dr. Riak Gai Kok said South Sudan and China will not suspend travels between the two countries.

“We will not suspend travels between China and South Sudan but we are appealing to people that you consider the fragility of our health system and the vulnerability of our people,” said the minister of health.

Coronaviruses are a type of virus. There are many different kinds, and some cause disease. A newly identified type, called 2019 novel coronavirus, has caused a recent outbreak of respiratory illness that started in China.

2019 novel coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, a city in China, in December 2019. Although health officials are still tracing the exact source of this new coronavirus, early hypotheses thought it may be linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, China.

So far, the new coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, has led to more than 20,000 illnesses and 427 deaths in China, as well as more than 200 illnesses and two deaths outside of mainland China.