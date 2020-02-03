Six people have been arrested for planting cannabis in Queen Elizabeth national park in Kasese district in western Uganda.

The six were arrested in a joint operation carried out by police, army, and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) officers on Saturday.

According to ASP Vincent Mwesige, the Kasese police public relations officer, the suspects had planted over one hectare of cannabis in the park.

The suspects are; Friday Wilson, 52, Nason Thembo, 23, Zalimoni Masereka, 38, Kyomuhendo Mugasa, 29, Happy Moses, 30, and Edison Twesigwe, 35, all residents of Nyakasanga in Kasese municipality.

ASP Mwesige says that the suspects planted the cannabis about 15 km deep into the national park. He appealed to the public to desist from growing cannabis without a license.

Happy Moses one, of the suspects, confessed that they have illegally been growing of marijuana. The suspects are still kept at the Kasese central police section awaiting to be presented in court this week.

URN