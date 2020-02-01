The Uganda National Examinations Board on Friday released the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

The ceremony presided over by Education Minister Janet Museveni took place at the Office of the President in Kampala.

Out of the 337,697 candidates who sat for the final exams, 168,639 were male and 169,058 female at 3,531 centres. For the first time in history, more girls registered for last year’s exams than boys.

Mary Okwakol, Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) chairperson said the exams were conducted smoothly, free from leakage.

“Overall performance in the UCE 2019 examinations was better than that of the previous year. It improved from 87.2 per cent in 2018 to 92.2 per cent,” said Okwakol.

Dan Odongo, the UNEB Executive Secretary said that failure rate in the UCE examinations dropped to 7.8 per cent, from 12.8 per cent in the previous year. Therefore 92.2 of the candidates who sat for the exams can proceed to the next level of education.

Here the best UCE 2019 schools in Kampala:

Posn School Div1 Div2 Div3 Div4

1 Lubiri Secondary School Annex 13 0 0 0

2 Bp.Cipriano Kihangire Secondary School 17 1 3 0 0

3 St.Josephs Girls,Nsambya 182 18 1 0

4 Kawempe Muslim Secondary School 190 28 0 0

5 Nabisunsa Girls School 186 57 5 0

6 Mengo Secondary School 288 193 17 0

7 Kibuli Secondary School 178 120 21 9

8 Makerere College School 127 128 23 1

9 St.Kizito Secondary School,Bugolobi 72 97 16 1

10 Nsambya Hillside High School 14 21 3 0

11 Rubaga Girls Secondary School 68 76 20 1

12 Aga Khan High School 16 15 5 1

13 St.Peters Secondary School,Nsambya 76 100 38 3

14 Greenhill Academy,Kampala 51 47 21 3

15 Lubiri High School 33 63 12 4

16 Lakeside College,Luzira 59 51 32 7

17 Baptist High School,Kitebi 43 65 20 8

18 Makindye Secondary School 39 44 24 6

19 Uganda Martyrs High School,Rubaga 38 50 24 9

20 St.Michael International School 31 30 24 5

21 Princess Diana High School 2 14 1 1

22 Vienna High School,Kabowa 33 30 24 9

23 Crested Secondary School,Kampala 18 35 20 3

24 Light Africa Secondary School,Masanafu 8 28 10 2

25 St.James Biina Hall,Luzira 57 114 30 16

26 Kairos High School 4 9 7 0

27 Mbogo College School,Kawempe 30 21 25 9

28 Winston Standard Ss,Kampala 14 19 16 3

29 St.Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School 17 29 20 4

30 Midland High School,Kawempe 52 59 41 14

31 Gayaza Road Secondary School 14 25 9 8

32 St.Kizito Secondary School,Kabowa 8 26 14 4

33 Emma High School,Kikaaya 8 18 16 2

34 St.Catherines College,Nakinyuguzi 18 31 19 8

35 Buziga Islamic Theological Institute 14 40 28 8

36 Lohana High School 3 6 5 2

37 Excel Secondary School,Kasubi 2 7 2 3

38 Mariam High School,Kampala 8 24 11 10

39 Kakungulu Memorial School,Kampala 48 94 77 43

40 Caltec Academy,Makerere 11 30 33 7

41 Everlight College,Kalungu Bbunga 5 14 7 8

42 Kyambogo College School 28 48 36 31

43 The Science Foundation College 3 14 12 5

44 St.Josephs Centenary Ss,Ndeeba 8 20 21 11

45 Broadway High School,Kampala 7 14 8 12

46 East High School,Ntinda 17 30 34 25

47 Kingstone High School,Kawempe 8 23 21 15

48 Kitante Hill Secondary School 38 73 71 60

49 Kabowa High School 20 49 38 38

50 St.Edward High School,Lubaga 9 25 22 17

51 Abdulrahaman Bin Auf Secondary School 7 15 9 15

52 Lubiri Secondary School 68 129 124 108

53 Ebenezer Secondary School,Kyadondo 17 53 46 43

54 Kisaasi College School 9 33 31 25

55 Kitebi Secondary School 38 135 174 97

56 Bilal Islamic School,Bwaise 14 33 32 35

57 Kasubi Secondary School 11 49 49 39

58 Sure Public Secondary School,Kasubi 2 5 10 5

59 Namungoona Parents Secondary School 19 33 48 32

60 Midfield Secondary School 14 47 42 41

61 Eagles Nest Secondary School,Kampala 2 7 8 8

62 Muyenga High School 5 24 24 21

63 St.Mbuga Vocational Ss, Kampala 4 7 8 9

64 Stena Hill School,Kampala 7 20 18 22

65 Luzira Secondary School 60 118 107 160

66 Universal High School,Kisaasi 4 22 14 20

67 Crane Hill Secondary School,Makerere 13 19 32 30

68 Kansanga Seed Secondary School 26 51 74 71

69 Emmanuel College,Kazo-Kampala 11 22 23 37

70 Progressive Secondary School,Kitintale 9 51 40 54

71 Old Kampala Secondary School 18 46 62 73

72 Nakasero Secondary School 6 26 28 30

73 Storm High School,Nabweru 6 15 21 27

74 Faiha High School,Kawempe 28 46 67 93

75 City High School 10 36 32 53

76 Jakayz Secondary School,Kabowa 9 18 18 39

77 Nakinyuguzi High School 0 22 38 22

78 Tropical High School,Kampala 19 34 60 68

79 Kololo Secondary School 48 92 131 186

80 Trinity High School,Lugoba 1 14 17 17

81 Mulago Secondary School 2 9 10 16

82 Pimbas Secondary School 2 9 16 14

83 Central College School,Nateete 7 21 31 36

84 Kalinabiri Secondary School 9 24 40 56

85 Mackay Memorial School,Natete 23 42 51 95

86 Kawempe Mbogo Secondary School 0 6 3 8

87 New Kabale Busega High School 6 20 13 33

88 St.Janan Luwumu Secondary School,Kampala 21 50 54 94

89 Noahs Ark Secondary School,Lugazi 1 14 13 23

90 Kawaala College School 1 9 8 9

91 Margaret Secondary School,Kikaaya 2 9 15 16

92 Namungoona High School 10 22 24 33

93 Namungoona Salaf School 5 41 45 58

94 St.Margaret College,Makerere 5 16 22 33

95 Bukoto High School 1 7 8 11

96 St.Charles Lwanga High School,Lubya 5 15 19 30

97 Our Lady Fatima Secondary School 1 14 23 28

98 Church Of God High School,Kasubi 5 18 19 38

99 Global Skills Secondary School,Kampala 0 3 2 5

100 St.Denis Sebugwawo Ss,Ggaba 5 30 42 51

101 City Hill College,Mutundwe 2 10 27 29

102 Alliance Standard Secondary School,Mengo 3 6 18 19

103 Najjanankumbi Young Christian School 6 20 31 39

104 Katwe Noor Secondary School 7 22 29 60

105 Brightway Hill School,Bukesa 0 15 11 27

106 Royal College,Makindye 3 9 6 24

107 Golden School,Kampala 1 8 3 19

108 Highland Secondary School,Kisaasi 2 2 15 13

109 Maranatha High School,Kampala 2 7 7 19

110 Star Secondary School,Busega 4 6 8 29

111 Natete Muslim High School 8 23 37 79

112 Nsambya Secondary School 2 22 28 43

113 Vision High School,Kawempe 2 14 18 34

114 Model High School,Kampala 2 16 32 48

115 Kawempe Standard School 1 11 15 22

116 Malcom X Academy,Kampala 0 12 18 28

117 Mirembe College School,Katwe 0 10 21 30

118 Rock Foundation Secondary School,Nsambya 0 3 4 9

119 Abdul Waheed High School,Kilokole 5 5 12 25

120 Amka Classic School,Kampala 5 9 18 21

121 Kulumba High School 1 4 7 13

122 Central College,Kawaala 0 13 15 37

123 Pal And Lisa Secondary School,Kampala 1 7 3 14

124 Upper Prison Inmates Ss,Luzira 0 9 14 23

125 Victory Secondary School,Kampala 0 4 7 15

126 Kisaasi Muslim Secondary School 1 4 5 14

127 Kampala High School 6 29 65 112

128 Pride Academy,Kampala 5 12 19 45

129 Queens Secondary School 3 15 20 46

130 Samson Memorial High School 2 5 17 17

131 Uplands High School,Mutundwe 3 8 20 36

132 London High School,Kabowa 2 12 26 34

133 Kitintale Parents Secondary School 1 10 18 36

134 Our Lady Seat Of Wisdom Secondary School 1 3 4 14

135 Najja High School 3 20 25 62

136 Rise And Shine High School,Ntinda 1 6 6 22

137 Campus High School,Kasubi 1 6 8 30

138 Continental Whiteland College 2 5 14 39

139 Uphill College,Mbuya 2 13 26 57

140 St.Marys High School,Lubaga 1 3 19 46

141 Kansanga Secondary School 2 9 19 34

142 Pearl High School,Makindye 0 10 15 46

143 Bethel Parents Secondary School 2 10 20 57

144 Ahmadiyya Muslim High School 2 2 6 15

145 Mbuya College School 1 3 12 17

146 Kampala Apostolic Secondary School 0 7 18 26

147 New Styles Secondary School,Bwaise 0 4 10 26

148 Happy Hours Secondary School,Bwaise 0 1 7 12

149 Praise Integrated High School,Mpererwe 5 12 29 54

150 Heritage College School,Kawempe 9 12 26 48

151 Kampala Secondary School 0 10 29 73

152 St.George High School,Kabusu 0 3 14 18

153 Apas Secondary School,Nsambya 1 3 11 38

154 Chwa Ii Memorial College 0 1 2 11

155 Kawaala High School 0 5 9 37

156 Kololo Secondary School Annex 1 11 36 87

157 Rock Hill Secondary School 1 0 4 16

158 Frima High School,Kanyanya 0 2 8 35

159 Makerere Modern Secondary School 1 9 19 49

160 Kololo High School 10 44 59 180

161 Cityside College,Makerere 3 15 25 75

162 St.Pius Secondary School,Makindye 1 4 7 19

163 St.Josephs Secondary School,Busega 0 2 9 22

164 St.Francis Secondary School,Kawempe 3 24 58 117

165 Bright High School,Busega 1 7 14 70

166 St.Florence Secondary School 1 2 5 29

167 Newcastle High School,Kansanga 1 4 7 47

168 Equator College School,Kampala 3 3 5 30

169 Makerere Highway College 0 0 1 9

170 Oxford High School,Kawempe 0 8 10 49

171 Makerere Day & Evening Adult School 0 5 27 48

172 Strive High School,Kawaala 0 8 10 67

173 The African Pearl Secondary School 0 5 8 20

174 Katuuso Community Secondary School 2 7 23 67

175 Crescent High School,Mpigi 0 1 5 20

176 Ggaba Parents High School 0 1 12 23

177 Mamtaz Secondary School,Kawempe 0 2 13 44

178 Standard Secondary School,Bweyogerere 1 13 20 114

179 Green Valley High School,Kampala 0 4 11 65

180 Gaba Mixed High School 0 8 6 45

181 Kisugu High School 0 2 5 46

182 Kasubi Parents Secondary School 0 5 14 40

183 Kibuli Mixed Secondary School 0 1 3 19

184 City Campus High School,Makindye 0 0 1 9

185 Kazo Hill College School,Kawempe 0 8 16 60

186 Makindye Parents Secondary School 0 0 4 35

187 Kampala Students centre 0 1 1 20

188 Concerted College School,Ntinda 0 2 3 20

189 Kampala Citizens College School 1 2 11 67

190 Lugogo Centre 0 0 1 20