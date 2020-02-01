The Uganda National Examinations Board on Friday released the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results. The ceremony presided over by Education Minister Janet Museveni took place at the Office of the President in Kampala.

Out of the 337,697 candidates who sat for the final exams, 168,639 were male and 169,058 female at 3,531 centres. For the first time in history, more girls registered for last year’s exams than boys.

Here are the best schools per district according to the number of Division Ones.

Abim

Abim Sec. Sch – 2

Adjumani

Mungula Sec. Sch – 3

Alere Refugee Sec. Sch – 8

Adjumani Hall – 1

Ofua Seed Sec. Sch – 2

St. Mary Asumpta SS – 4

Lewa Sec. Sch – 1

Adjumani Model Sec Sch – 3

Biyaya Sec. Sch. – 2

Adjumani Sec. Sch – 1

Dzaipi Sec. Sch –1

Agago

St Francis High Sch – 4

Ajalia Sec. Sch. – 2

Lira Plawo Sec. Sch – 5

St. Charles Lwanga Col. – 1

Wol Sec. Sch . – 1

Patongo Sec. Seed Sec. Sch – 1

Adilang Sec. Sch. – 1

Alebtong

Alebtong Comp. Sec. Sch – 1

Fatima Aloi Comp. Girls SS – 1

The Olive Branch HS – 2

Amugu Sec. Sch – 1

Amolatar

Aputi Sec. Sch – 2

Amuria

Akoromit Ark Peas HS – 10

Obalanga Comp. Sec. Sch. – 3

StarlightSec. Sch. – 2

Apeulai Peas High Sch – 3

Amuria Sec. Sch. – 4

St. Benedict Sec. Sch – 3

Ococia Girls Sec. Sch – 1

Amuria High Sch – 2

Amuru

Lacor Sem – 9

Restore leadership High Sch – 11

St. Mary’s Col. Lacor – 3

Apac

St. Francisca Girls Sec. Sch -2

Maruzi Seed Sec Sch – 6

Aduku Sec. Sch -5

Ibuje Sec. Sch – 1

Amach Modern Sec. Sch – 4

Apach High Sch – 1

Abongomola Seed SS – 1

Apac Sec. Sch – 1

Arua

St. Joseph’s College Ombaci – 41

Sts Peter and paul Sem – 4

Cornerstone SS – 13

Ediofe Girls SS -28

Ushindi Sec. Sch. – 8

Wandi Pro. Sec. Sch. – 14

Rhino Camp High Sch. – 6

Yole Polytechnic Institute – 1

Mvara Sec. Sch. – 8

Muni Girls Sec. Sch – 4

Budaka

Kamonkoli College – 10

Ngoma Sec. Sch. – 36

Royal Sec. Sch. – 2

Rainbow High sch. – 26

Bugwere Kings SS – 5

St. Clare Girls HS – 3

Budaka universal Col. – 3

Bugwere High Sch. – 5

Iki-Iki High Sch. – 4

Iki-Iki Sec. Sch – 3

Bugiri

Butema Sec. Sch – 3

Standard College, Bugiri – 9

St. Ann Vocational SS – 2

Central College Bugiri – 5

Al-Istiqaama Islamic SS – 2

Namasere High Sch – 3

Bugiri High Sch. – 1

Kubusa Sec. Sch. – 2

Bukooli Col – 4

Bilton Forest High – 1

Buhweju

St. Anthony Sec. Sch – 2

St. Victor Sec. Sch – 2

Bihanga Community Sch – 2

Nyakitoko Sec. Sch – 1

Butare Sec. Sch – 1

Buikwe

St. Marys College Lugazi – 142

St. Joseph’s Sem. Nyenga – 24

Stella Maris College – 61

Mehta Sec. Sch. – 25

Lugazi Homestone Sch – 40

Lugazi Homeland College – 32

Rehaboth Integrated High Sch – 12

Buikwe Sec. Sch – 26

Najjembe homeland SS – 27

Hopeland High Sch – 6

Bukedea

Bukedea lifeline Sec. Sch – 20

Bukedea Comp. Sch – 2

Amus College Sch – 3

St Johns College – 2

Kidongole Seed Sec. Sch – 1

Malera Sec. Sch – 2

St. Thereza Sec. Okunguro – 2

Bukedea Sec. Sch – 3

Bukumansimbi

Hoys Sec. Sch. – 20

St. George Sec. Makukuulu – 22

St. Peters Sec. Sch. Kigumba – 3

Kyansi Modern SS – 1

Kibinge High Sch – 5

St. Joseph Sec. Sch. Butenga – 4

Light Sec. School, Kitooma – 3

St. Victors Sec. kitaasa – 6

Kiryasaaka Sec. Sch. – 2

Bukwo

Chepkwasta Sec. School – 1

St. Joseph’s Sec. School – 1

Kibei Sec. School – 1

Amanang Sec. School – 1

Bulambuli

Bulago Sec. Sch – 2

St. Joseph Buyaga SS – 3

Bulegeni Sec. Sch – 3

Buyaka Parents Sec. Sch – 1

Nabongo Sec. Sch – 1

Muyembe High Sch – 1

Buliisa

Bugungu Sec. Sch. – 8

Butiaba Seed Sec. Sch. – 2

Uganda Martys Comp. Sec. Sch – 2

Isingiro

Hilton Sec School – 5

Kigaragara Vocational Sec. Sch – 8

Boni Consili Girls Voc. School – 12

Mbarara Comp. Sec. Sch – 4

St. Thomas Aquinas SS – 4

Ngarama Girls SS – 3

Aisha Girls H S – 3

Jinja

Kiira College Butiki – 130

Jinja Pro. Sec. Sch – 49

Jinja Col. Sch. – 88

Goodheart Sec. Sch -27

Holy Cross Lake View – 48

Wanyange Girls – 31

Viva Col. Sch – 11

Nyanza H S – 5

Busoga Col. Mwiri – 12

St Johns Col. Kagoma – 11

Kaabong

Jubile 200 Sec. Sch – 4

Pope John Paul Mem. – 2

Kabong Sec – 2

Kabale

St. Paul’s Sem. – 33

Kabale Brains torm HS – 76

St mary’s Col. Rushoroza – 43

Kigezi High Sch – 16

Kigezi Col. Butobere – 12

Nyabikoni Sec. Sch. – 26

Kabale Tri. Col – 32

St. Theresa Girls – 10

St. Maria Gorreti – 6

Bish. Kivengere Girls Sch – 4

Kabarole

Fort Portal Sec. Sch – 38

Nyakashura School – 25

Kyebambe Girls Sec. – 30

St. Maria Goretti Girls – 6

St. Marys Sem. Fort – 4

Divine Mercy Sec. Sch – 6

St Lucia High – 4

St. Leos College, Kyegobe – 3

Westville High Sch – 11

Toro Peas High Sch – 4

Kaberamaido

Vikings high Sch – 2

Lwala Girls Sec. Sch – 1

St. Thomas Girls SS – 4

Midland High Sch. – 6

Kobulubulu Sec. Sch – 1

Abalang Sec. Sch – 2

Otuboi Comp. Sec. Sch – 2

Kalaki Sec. Sch. – 3

Adipala High Sec – 1

Kagadi

Mother Mary High Sch – 3

Paacwa Modern Sec. Sch – 5

St. Francis Xavier Modern SS – 9

United Progressive SS – 4

Lake Albert SDA SS – 1

Fountain of Hope Sec. Sch. – 6

Bunyoro Sec. Sch – 3

St. Margaret Mary Muhorro Girls – 3

St. Marys Pre-Religious Training – 2

Kitegwa Community Sec Sch – 1

Kakumiro

Adelante Africa Sec Sch – 13

St. Andrea Kaahwa Sch. – 29

Trinity Catholic HS – 4

St. Edward Sch. Bukuumi – 9

URDT Tijhaar Community Sch – 1

Kings Way Sec. Sch. – 2

St Mary’s Sec Sch. Kakayo – 1

Nalweyo Sec. Sch. – 3

Uganda Martyrs Centenary – 2

St. Albert Sec. Sch. Kakindo – 1

Kalangala

Serwanga Lwanga Mem. Sch. – 8

Bukasa Sec. School – 2

Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga SS – 1

Kaliro

Budini Sec. School – 72

Dr. Forer Mem College – 5

Bright Future Sec. Sch. Kaliro – 4

Cleverland High Sch – 1

Kanambatiko Sec. Sch – 2

Valley Hill Mixed Sec. Sch. 1

Kaliro High Sch. – 3

Kaliro Col. Sec. Sch – 2

Namwiwa Sec. Sch. 1

Kalungu

Bukalasa Minor Sem – 35

St. Marys High Sch – 21

St. Stephens College – 44

St. Thereza Girls SS, Bwanda – 82

Bexhill High Sch, Kamutuuza – 15

St. Aloysius Sec. Sch. Bwanda – 9

St. Charles Lwanga GTC – 7

Bukulula Sec. Sch – 13

St. Kalemba Sec. Sch – 9

St. Charles Lwanga SS – 11

Kampala

Lubiri Sec. Sch. Annex – 13

Bp Cirpiano Kihangire SS – 171

St. Joseph Girls Nsambya – 182

Kawempe Muslim Sec. Sch – 190

Nabisunsa Girls -186

Mengo Sec Sch – 288

Kibuli Sec. Sch – 178

Makerere College Sch. – 127

Aga Khan High Sch. – 16

Rubaga Girls Sec. Sch. – 11

Kamuli

Central Col. Kamuli – 22

Kamuli Grade Sec. Sch – 15

Busoga High Sch – 8

Kamuli Progressive Col. – 34

Kidiki Sec. Sch. Namwendwa – 6

Royal College Kamuli – 3

Bupadhengo Sec. Sch. 9

Bugulumbya Sec. Sch. – 2

Emirates Sec. Sch – 1

Greenhill Col, Bulopa – 6

Kamwenge

St. Thomas Aquinas Col. 29

Greenhill High Sch. Kamwenge – 4

Kyabenda Sec. Sch. – 16

Kabujogera Sec. Sch – 3

Buryansungwe Sec. Sch – 6

Micindo Mistelbach Mil – 2

Stella maris Girls SS – 1

Nyakasenyi Sec. Sch – 4

Kitagwenda high Sch – 1

Mahyoro Sec. Sch – 2

Kanungu

Nyaka Voc. Sec. Sch – 15

Bishop Camboni Col. – 27

Great Lakes High Sch – Kanungu – 11

St. Donati Sec. Sch. Kyeshero – 1

Paoullart Des Places, Nyamirama – 3

Nyakabungo Girls Sec. Sch. – 3

Kinkiizi High Sch. Nyakatare – 10

St. Theresa Girls College – 5

Kihihi High school – 14

Nyakinoni Sec. School – 10

Kapachorwa

Sebei College Tegeres – 53

Gamatui Girls Sch – 4

Kapchorwa Parents Sec. Sch – 3

Sipi Sec. School – 1

Kasese

St. John Evangelist Sem – 5

Bwera Sec. Sch – 33

Sudais Muslim Sec. Sch – 2

Kasese Sec. Sch – 12

Card. Nsubuga Mem. SS – 5

Kuruhe High Sch – 2

Kilembe Sec. Sch – 3

St. Thereza Girls SS – 4

Nyabugando Baptist Voc. Sec – 4

Rwenzori High Sch. 2

Katakwi

Onset Sec. Sch. – 3

Toroma High Sch. – 2

Toroma Peas High Sch. – 1

Kayunga

St. Kalemba Sec. Sch. – 45

Lion of Judah HS – 3

St. Pontiano Ngondwe Sec. Sch – 21

Hopeful Future Sec. Sch – 13

Green Valley High Sch. 10

Nnalinya Ndagire Sec. Sch – 21

Kingstone Col. School – 3

Namagabi Sec. Sch. 16

Kitimbwa Bright Future SS – 8

Uganda Martyrs Sec. Sch – 10

Kibaale

NotreDame Academy – 40

St. Kirigwajjo Sec. Sch. Karuguuza 20

St. Johns Sec. Sch. – 2

Karuguuza Progressive SS – 1

Kiboga

Kiboga Prog. Sec. Sch – 16

Saviour High Sch – 21

Katera Trust SS – 5

Uganda Martyrs High Sch. – 7

Kiboga Light College – 6

Bamusuuta Sec. Sch – 4

Lwamata Sec. Sch – 1

High Standard SS – 3

Kibuku

Hill View College, Bulabira. 18

Brilliant Sec. Sch., Nangaiza 1

Highlight Sec. Sch., Kadama. 28

Ezra Memorial Sec. Sch. 5

Nandere Sec. Sch, Kibuki. 1

Bulangire Sec. Sch 2

Kibuku Sec. Sch. 3

Citizens International College, Tirinyi 2

Kiruhura

St. Peter’s Sec. Sch., Rweibugunya. 8

Nazareth High Sch. 11

Rwanyangwe High Sch. 4

St. Catherine Girls Sch., Kazo. 8

Sedes Sapientiale Academiae SS. 5

Kinoni Community High Sch. 2

Rwanshande Sec Sch. 2

Buremba Sec Sch. 6

Kashwa Sec Sch. 2

St. Peter’s Sec Sch., Kitura. 3

Kiryandondo

Kigumba Intensive Sec Sch. 57

Dorah Bloch International Col. 17

Kigumba Parents Sec Sch. 15

Oaks of Righteousness High Sch, Bedmot-2

Blessed Comboni Sec Sch. 10

Kigumba Town Community SEED SS. 9

Bwayale Sec Sch. 6

Panyadoli Sec Sch. 13

Anaka Sec Sch Bwayale. 3

Stella Matutina SS. Katulikire. 2

Kisoro

Kisoro Vision Sec Sch. 29

St. Andrew Academy, Kisoro. 18

Muhabura Shine Sec. Sch. 21

Standard Sec. Sch., Kisoro. 18

St. Getrude’s Vocational Girls, Kisoro 5

Uganda Martyrs Sooko Voc. SS. 2

Nteko Community Sec. Sch. 1

Busanza Sec. Sch. 2

Kabami Sec. Sch. 2

Kisoro Saviour Sec. Sch. 2

Kitgum

Kitgum Comp. College. 22

St. Daniel Comboni Vocation SS. 1

Kitgum High Sch. 2

Lagoro SEED Sec. Sch. 3

Y.Y. Okot Girls’ Memorial Sch. 3

Rev. Jabuloni Issoke Mem. College 3

Kitgum Vision College, Kitgum. 2

Green Light College, Kitgum. 1

Koboko

St. Charles Lwanga SS, Koboko 6

Francis Ayume Memorial SS. 8

Koboko Town College 16

Nyarilo Sec. Sch. 4

Nyangilia Sec. Sch. 4

Longira Sec. Sch. 1

Koboko Parents Sec. Sch. 2

Progressive High Sch., Midia 1

Koboko Modern Sec. Sch. 2

Kole

St. Mary’s Girls’ College Aboke. 46

Otino-waa Comp. Sec. Sch. 11

St. Joseph’s SEM., Aboke 3

Greenwhich Sec., Kole 2

Aka Comp Sec. Sch. 5

Fr. Aloysious Sec. Sch. Bala-Lira 2

Aboke High Sch. 3

Akalo Sec Sch. 3

Aculbanya Sec Sch. 2

Kotido

Kotido Sec Sch 9

Kotido Parents Advanced Sch. 1

Panyagara Sec. Sch 1

Kumi

Nyero Ark Peas High Sch 11

St. Martin Community SS. 10

Bishop Maraka College, Kumi. 3

Mukongoro Peas High Sch. 3

Nyero Rock High Sch. 1

Wiggins Sec. Sch. 3

Ilukor Girls Sec. Sch. 3

Atutur SEED Sec Sch. 1

Dr. Aporu Okol Memorial Sec Sch. 1

Kanyum Comp. Sec Sch. 2

Kween

Kween Modern High Sch. 4

Binyinyi Sec Sch. 1

Kyankwanzi

St. John the baptist Ndibata SS 7

St. Joseph’s Sec. Sch., Vvumba. 3

Butemba College 1

Nankandula Sec. Sch. Kiboga. 2

St. Joseph’s Sec Sch., Kyankwanzi 1

Kyagegwa

King Solomon’s College, Kyatege 37

Humura Sec Sch. 3

Kasule Sec Sch. 2

Kyaka Senior Sch. 1

Citizens High Sch. Ndama 1

Hapuuyo SEED Sec. Sch 2

Kyenjonjo

St. Joseph’s Hill SS. Kyembogo. 9

Ave Maria Sec. Sch 14

Kaihura Parents SS, Kyenjojo 10

St. Adolf High Sch., Kyenjojo 8

St. Edward Sch., Nyarukoma 7

St. Klaus Comp. Sec. Sch. Bufunjo. 5

Kyenjojo integrated Sec. Sch 6

Kyenjojo Sec. Sch 3

Butiiti Modern Sec Sch 3

Kyotera

Christ the King SS, Kalisizo 46

Kiteredde Sec Sch. 24

Nile Citizens Sec Sch. Kalisizo 34

Zaake Sec Sch 16

St. Sebastian Sec. Sch., Bethlehem 21

Kalisizo SEED Sch. 7

Kyotera Parents Sch. 7

St. James Sec Sch., Kyotera 10

St. Josephine Bakhita Vocational 3

Kyotera Central Sec. Sch. 3

Lamwo

Agoro SEED Sec Sch. 1

Lokung Sec Sch. 1

Palabek Sec Sch 2

Lira

Dara Christian High Sch., Lira 27

Dr. Obote College , Boroboro 45

Mentor Sec. Sch., Lira 21

Comboni College, Lira 6

Asili Girls’ Voc. Sec. Sch. 3

St. Katherine Sec. Sch. 26

Light Vocational Sec Sch., Lira 19