The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to come to Uganda next week on Monday.

According to Ynet, a Hebrew Website made the revelation but did not cite the reason behind the visit.

Netanyahu visited Uganda in 2016 to mark 40 years since his brother was killed in an anti-terror raid at an airport in Entebbe.

The Times of Israel news website reported that the trip to Uganda would come weeks before the March 2 elections in Israel and on the heels of high-profile visits to the United States and Russia.

In 2018, Israel sought a deal to send African migrants in Israel to Uganda, but the efforts broke down without an agreement. At a campaign event earlier this month, Netanyahu vowed to deport the “infiltrators” still in Israel.

The expected Prime Minister visit comes hot on the heels of Uganda’s plan to move its embassy to Jerusalem city from Tel Aviv in Israel.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry could not confirm the report.

Pastor Drake Kanaabo, who ministers at the Redeemed of the Lord Evangelistic Church Makerere in Kampala, Uganda, told the Jerusalem Post that he had been hearing rumors about the move.

“I got a note from sources that Uganda is moving the embassy,” he said, though he noted that he was unable to confirm the rumors with senior leaders by press time.

He said it is important that Uganda move the embassy to the holy city “because of our past good relationship with the State of Israel.

If Uganda moves it embassy, it will be the third embassy to designate Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, following American, Guatemala and Paraguay, the latter which has since withdrawn the decision.