In Uganda, acquiring a passport has always been a hard task.

It required applicants to obtain and fill a form, attach photographs and associated documents, look for the signatures of the recommenders such village chairperson, and finally present the file to the Immigration Officer for manual processing.

According to the junior Minister of Internal Affair Kania Obiga, this is a tedious process and prone to delay, with a great source of temptations to staff and the public for corrupt practices.

In order to avoid all the above, the government introduced the online application of passports but Ugandans are still not familiar with the system.

Here is how one would apply for the E-passport.

Using either your cell phone or computer, log onto www.passport.go.ug or www.ecitizen.go.ug.

This website has 10 pages and you will be required to fill all of them fully.

Start: This is the first page which requests for your basic details, email and a security question in case you forget your email.

The Application: The second page is the most important one where you will explain why you need a passport. Here you have to specify the type of passport you want, Ordinary or Diplomatic.

You will also specify if want a new passport, renew or you are replacing an old one. Indicate if you want to get your passport quickly or not by selecting Express or Ordinary under priority. If you are renewing your old passport make sure you have it’s bio information at hand.

The Applicant: This is the third page and it’s all about substantiating your nationality. You will be required to provide the same information you availed when you were getting your National ID.

Citizenship: in this fourth page you only need to verify your citizenship and give proof as requested.

Spouse: The fifth page is about marital status, in case you are married you will need to avail information about your spouse.

Parents Details: On this page, you will be requested to provide names and details of your parents, just as you did while getting you National ID.

Next of Kin: In case of any incident fill in details for your next of kin.

Recommender: Here you will be requested give information of anyone who can recommend you for the passport. It could be a person of influence, LC chairman or any representative.

Payment: You can use VISA to make the necessary payments. The fee for each passport is

Ordinary (48 Pages) Shs250,000, Service (64 Pages) Sh400,000, Diplomatic (64 Pages) Shs 500,000. Express fee for Processing a Service passport is Shs150,000. Courier service for Applicants abroad Shs10,000, Certification of Passport Shs30,000. Fine for Replacement of lost or damaged Passport is Shs100,000.