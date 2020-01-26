The Secretary-General National Resistance Movement (NRM) Justine Kasule Lumumba nearly shed tears when party members booed and called her a thief the moment she stepped at the platform to speak during the National delegates conference.

This happened on Saturday at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Delegates accused Lumumba of eating their allowance money and being arrogant whenever they approached her for an inquiry.

The moment she started giving her speech, delegates from every corner of the 30,000 seat stadium started booing her, however she was immediately saved by the NRM party chairman Yoweri Museveni who intervened to stop the heckling.

“Please go and seat near my tent when I finish giving my speech I will handle all your issues personally one by one I promise all NRM members here today I will leave no stone unturned,” Museveni told some of the angry delegates.

The delegates say Lumumba refused to pay the real amount of money for their facilitation which she promised them while inviting them.

One of the delegates who preferred anonymity told this website that each delegate was supposed to get Shs1, 000,000 but instead they were paid as Shs600,000.

Others say that top some NRM leaders were treated like dogs and left to sleep in the cold at Kololo Independence Grounds even when they reached Namboole they were treated like people on the opposition side.

NRM secretariat speaks out:

A statement released by the Secretariat Publicist, Rogers Mulindwa stated that the forces behind the mobilization of delegates, to inappropriately make noise during Lumumba’s speech, were known.

“The attempt to interrupt the speech of the Rt. Hon Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba during the NRM Delegates’ Conference at Namboole was a big shame to its plotters before our National Chairman and the Foreign Delegations,” Mulindwa said in the statement.

“As leaders of the party at all levels we should also desist from the belief that we can only get into other people’s leadership positions by smearing them with dirt.”