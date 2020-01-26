After Kampala Parents School’s excellent performance in last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), the school director Rajiv Ruparelia on Friday decided to throw a mega party for the candidates to celebrate the great milestone.

All the pupils who sat for the final exams in 2019 passed with flying colours .The school registered 172 First Grades while 54 passed in Second Division.

Fifteen pupils passed with aggregate four, 16 with aggregate five and 22 with aggregate six.

KPS is owned by city property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Vicar of St Andrews Church- Bukoto, Rev. Canon Michael Muhwana said it was so important to celebrate the victory and any milestone “we achieve in life but not forgetting that all success come from the lord”.

He has also called upon others school directors to recognize candidates who excel well as a way of motivating others.

Speaking at the same event, Mr Rajiv urged candidates that when they join secondary schools, they should maintain their discipline and learning skills they obtained from KPS.

See photos: