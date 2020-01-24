Six people have been confirmed dead following a car accident in Nwoya on Friday morning.

A total of 19 passengers were on board the ill-fated taxi travelling from Buyale Town in Kiryandongo District to Arua District.

According to Daily Monitor newspaper, the taxi overturned several times after one of its tyres burst.

The Pakwach RDC, Swaib Toko said five people died on the spot while the other died on the way to Angal hospital where they had been referred for better treatment from Pakwach health centre IV.

“It has been confirmed that at least six people who included three women, two children and a man died. The injured were taken to Angal hospital, Nebbi general hospital and Pakwach health Centre,” Toko told the local daily.