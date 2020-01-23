Henry Musasizi, the Rubanda East Member of Parliament and a city business mogul, Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye were elected NRM party chairpersons for Rubanda and Rukiga districts respectively.

Norman Tushaabe and Caroline Kamusime, the Rukiga District Woman Member of Parliament were chosen as their deputies respectively.

Musasizi recorded a win of 73 votes defeating his closest contender and a business tycoon, Benon Bwebare who garnered 54 votes.

Musasizi will be deputized by Norman Tushabe who garnered 66 votes, defeating Kabahena Ngomangime with 54 votes.

Henry Banzenzaki, the former State Mister for Economic Monitoring was voted successfully as the Secretary for Finance for Rubanda district.

Nyegamehe, of Aponye Uganda Limited was declared the district party chairperson with 82 votes defeating Atusasire Edmond, a researcher who scored 22 votes.

Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi, Rukiga district Woman legislator won as the vice-chairperson with 87 votes defeating Mable Size, the Bukinda Sub County Councillor who got 16 votes.

MP Mussizi promised to setup the NRM party offices in Rubanda district within a months’ time.