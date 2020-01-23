A 14-year-old boy that was allegedly burnt by his boss in Kitojo village, Bwongyera Sub County in Kajara County over misunderstanding is rotting away in a clinic.

It alleged that Benson Nuwandinda sustained wounds while working as casual laborer in George Kananura’s house.

but he was neglected to rot in the hands of his parents who are not able to seek good medication for him.

It is said that six months ago, Nuwandinda left Kananura’s family in Kyamuntu, Nyamunuuka town council to return to school.

Nuwandinda said things did not go on well at school he had to go back to Kananura’s home to seek employement again. However, Kananura had allegedly lost clothes and suspected Nuwandinda.

Nuwandinda noted that when Kananura saw him coming to his home, he made an alarm calling his sons to ‘see what is coming’ and alerted them to grab him. He was then tasked him to explain why he stole the clothes.

Nuwandida denied the allegations but the 70-year-old Kananura insisted and told the sons to tie him and hung him at the entrance of their kitchen. They then burnt dry banana leaves under where he was hung thus the fire flames burn him on the buttocks and legs.

Nuwandida is now rotting in Devine Mercy clinic located in Rwashamaire Town council, Kajara Ntungamo as doctors try to fix him.

Mollen Katushabe, the patients mother said her son went missing only to be found dumped at the entrance Rwashamire health Centre IV two weeks ago.

Her attempt to seek intervention from the district probation officer Benon Mugume has been futile.

Dr. Joseph Twebaze said that the victim was admitted in a critical condition but is improvement slowly.

When contacted, Kananura admitted to the torture but said that he had agreed with the parents to end the matter amicably.