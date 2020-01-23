Former state minister of Information Communication Technology, Idah Nantaba, has for two days in a row sat in seats usually occupied by members of the oppositon in Parliament.

The move by the woman Member of Parliament, Kayunga district left fellow legislators from the ruling National Resistance Movement party shocked.

On Tuesday when she crossed to the opposition, she was received by the Rukungiri Municipality representative, Forum for Democratic Change’s Roland Mugume who welcomed her back to the Parliament since she had taken a break due to death threats on her life.

While many thought it was a one off, Nantaba on Wednesday choose to sit with legislators in the opposition, occupying the same seat from Tuesday.

According to an MP from NRM who sought to remain anonymous, ever since she was dropped from Cabinet in the recent reshuffle, Nantaba sees no future in NRM.

“Never the less, her constituents still love her,” the MP told Watchdog Uganda.

Aside from leaving fellow MPs confused, Nantaba alleged that the person who plotted the murder of former Butaleja Woman MP Cerinah Nebanda is the one also planning to take her life.

The said person belongs to NRM party.

She added that she had been called by Nebanda’s mother to inform her of a plot to have her eliminated.

“I received a phone call from Cerinah Nebanda’s mother. She told me ‘honourable, you are going to be killed by the same person who killed my daughter.’ I was shocked because I didn’t know where she had got my number.”

“She told me I should go to her to get the details about the plot. I didn’t take it seriously but shared it with somebody I told her I would still come and get more information but didn’t go there. Little did I know that she meant,” she said on Tuesday while at the Parliament.