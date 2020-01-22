The opposition has scoffed at African Leadership Peace Award that was given to President Yoweri Museveni urging that it is a mockery to Ugandans.

President Museveni who is attending the United Kingdom-Africa Investment Summit 2020 in London, received the award from the African Leadership Magazine on Tuesday at the Royal Geographical Society.

While receiving the award he praised himself that he has used the 60 years experience in leadership trying to transform the traditional life-style of Ugandans from peasantry to modernity.

“I thank the African Leadership Magazine that gave me the African Leadership Peace Award yesterday at the Royal Geographical Society in London. Africa will continue to rise and shine, once we diagnose its problems correctly and offer appropriate prescription,” reads his post on twitter.

However, the recognition has rubbed some opposition politicians the wrong way. They say the President has never been a peaceful leader to deserve such award.

according to opposition politicians and some Ugandans Watchdog Uganda has contacted they called an award a real mockery to president Museveni because he knows himself that he has not ruled well Ugandans by changing the constitution in his favour.

Speaking to Watchdog Uganda on Wednesday, Busiro East Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Sseggona said Museveni should go slow on such honours since they may be a trick by western powers to use him to exploit Uganda’s little remaining natural resources without any hesitation.

“He is no longer active due to his age, secondly those people who gave him that award know everything he has done, so this is a good trick for him to become their tomboy as they steal Uganda,” he said.

Kalungu West county legislator Joseph Ssewungu called the award a piece of trash that has no meaning.

“Really what prize can you give Museveni because he deserves no award unless that of staying in power for so long while rigging votes and torturing people as well as dragging our economy backwards,” said Ssewungu.

On the other hand, People Power Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi noted that in order to prove that he deserves such an award, the President should leave power peacefully since its long overdue.

“He can win many awards but according to his statement in the tweet, he is one of the problems, leaders who overstay in power. And the solution is to get him out and that is our stand as People Power,”said Ssenyonyi.