The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has closed the bakery sections of four major supermarkets.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, January 21, UNBS closed off the bakery mixers of Mega Standard Supermarket (Burton Street), Capital Shoppers Supermarket (Ntinda and Nakawa branches), Tuskys supermarket (Ntinda and Nansana branches), S&S Supermarket at Nkumba Close.

Also, Outlet bakery at Freedom City, Kaduwa supplies, Kasampa bakery at Bugwere market, Tumwebaze bakery at Indian headquarters and Golden bakery in Mbale, Sofrah bakery in Arua, Vision Bakery in Kiboga, Masindi Masters Bakers and Homeland bakery in Masindi, were closed off for not complying with the mandatory standards.

Victoria Namutebi, UNBS spokesperson said the operation was done after cautioning supermarket owners.

“This comes after a sensitization meeting held with supermarket owners on October 30, 2019, where the standards body cautioned supermarket owners against selling uncertified products,” Namutebi said in a statement.

The supermarket owners were urged to ensure good hygiene of their supermarket premises most especially the fridges that store meat, ensure that expired products are off the shelf and avoid mixing expired products with non-expired products.

“Routine inspections of all products covered under the mandatory standards are ongoing across the country and all those found working contrary to the UNBS Distinctive mark regulation, 2018 and hygiene standards will be held liable,” reads the statement in part.

They were also advised to deal only with certified products, have quality personnel at their supermarkets and UNBS will train them at no cost and also ensure that foodstuffs are not mixed with soaps or perfumes when displaying products on shelves.