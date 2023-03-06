The Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima has revealed that so far 7,007 traffic road offenders have been arrested for defaulting Express Penalty Tickets (EPS).

Speaking to journalists on Monday at Police headquarters in Naguru, Nampiima said that in a period of one week, drivers with EPS balances were arrested and asked to pay for the balance, those who failed, police retained their vehicle till they clear the balance.

“So far 7,007 offenders have been arrested and issued with replacement tickets and they have paid them, therefore we urge all drivers to check if their vehicles have EPS balance so that they pay them to avoid inconveniences on the road. Those will complaints, the complaint desk is at Natete Police station Third floor room 73,” she said.

The operation to crack down on EPS defaulters countrywide was launched last month on the 27th.This was after noticing that most traffic road offenders were not paying these express penalties.

The EPS scheme was introduced under section 165 of the Traffic and Road Safety Act, of 1998 with the prime aim of managing minor traffic offenders. Its sole purpose was to deter road users from committing offences by penalizing the immediately.

The EPS ticket has got 25 codes for traffic offences, whose fines vary, depending on the offence committed. The codes range from Shs20,000 to Shs200,000 which the offender has to pay or clear within 28 days.

Payment for an EPS Ticket automatically leads to the closure of the offence however, failure to pay an EPS ticket may lead to; a surcharge for late payment of 50 per cent, motor vehicle impoundment, denial of licence renewal, and court charges.

EPS ticket payments can be done through; the bank. Mobile money, Pay way or any Agent banking dealer.

How to find out whether your car has an EPS ticket or not

The easiest way to know whether your car has a traffic ticket attached to it is through SMS. You simply have to send a message in the format of EPS [space] to your car’s number plate to 8888. For instance to check if a car with number plate UBA 123A, simply open the SMS/Messages app on your phone, then text EPS UBA123A and send it to 8888. This message will cost you Shs220.

Another way to check if you have a traffic ticket is through the Uganda Police Force Mobile Application. On the google play store download it, and create an account. You’ll be asked for your full name, phone number and email. Once logged in, click on EPS tickets on the home screen, then enter your car’s number in the search box and tap on the search button.