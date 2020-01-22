Delegates at this year’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) will each receive Shs200,000 as transport allowance.

The conference is due Friday, January 25, 2020 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The main agenda of the ‘Second Meeting of the Third Mainstream National Conference’ is to review the party’s Constitution, according to Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission boss.

Also, the 3,000 plus expected delegates will be given Shs100,000 to cater for their accommodation.

Odoi, who was appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze show, justified the expenses in excess of Shs800million, saying ‘the delegates deserve the money.’

Last week, the party’s Secretary General Kasule Lumumba said those who opposed the age limit Bill will were not welcome.

The decision was later reversed by the party’s legal team.

The NRM MPs who resisted the party line on the age limit Bill were Patrick Nsamba, John Baptist Nambeshe, Dr Sam Lyomoki, Monica Amoding, Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, Barnabas Tinkasimire, Theodore Ssekikubo, Sylvia Rwabogo, Silvia Akello, Maurice Henry Kibalya, Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, and Dokolo County MP Felix Okot Ogong.

“The lists of delegates to attend the conference have been verified and approved by the District NRM Leadership. These are going to be displayed at the NRM offices for any person to view and ensure that only those on the lists attend the Conference,” Ms Lumumba said.

The National Conference will be proceeded by the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) meetings that will be held on 23rd and 24th respectively.

Accreditation for NEC will be on January 23rd while for the National Conference will be on January 24th both at Kololo Airstrip.