RelatedPosts No Content Available

Soweto is where it all happens. It has spawned legendary South Africans like Thuli Madonsela, Jerry Mafokeng, Trevor Noah and our Prez, Cyril Ramaphosa. It is also where head bopping, toe tapping dudes like Flabba, Emtee, Zola and Samthing Soweto learnt how to do their music thing.

Now, Soweto is the place to be in terms of sizzling entertainment, lip smacking chesa nyama and parties that go on until the small hours of the night. Where are the hottest places to visit in Soweto in 2019?

Well when you are done playing real money casino games, firing live rounds at outlaws in Red Dead Redemption 2 and running like mad from the ama-chochoroach, here is where you should be when the light starts fading and your cheri demands a night out on the town!

Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant

The Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant in Meadowlands is where the beautiful people of Soweto gather at dusk to drink, network and party. It is a place purpose constructed to promote the chill factor – plump comfy two-seater sofas, ambient lighting and warm textured furnishings and fittings.

It is a spot in Soweto where you instantly feel safe and comfortable, whether you are munching away at a large portion meat platter, tipping a Tanqueray Gin down your throat or wiggling those hips in time to the tunes.

A recent move from Dobsonville to Meadowlands means there is more space to do what you love doing best – and that is a big plus because it can get packed to the rafters when the major acts come to town.

Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant operates daily from 6 pm to midnight. You can catch the action at 3166 Shinkova Street, Meadowlands Zone 10.

Once you have had your fill of the wet stuff and you find you have a craving for braai food, it is time to saunter on down to the nearest chesa nyama – preferably with a ngobe draped across your arm.

Where do you go for the best braaied meat in Soweto? Kwa Lichaba of course!

Kwa Lichaba

Kwa Lichaba is one of several successful businesses owned by entrepreneur Max Lichaba. It is also the first of a chain of chesa nyamas that are being rolled out in different parts of the country.

For Soweto residents Kwa Lichaba offers an authentic township braai experience characterised by tender juicy meat and healthy portions of pap, salad and chakalaka. The restaurant itself is decidedly upscale and is a meeting place, eating place and merry-making place all rolled into one.

Along with the competitively priced meals prepared by experienced braai masters, it is the vibe, fabulous live music and all-round entertainment factor that has made Kwa Lichaba a Soweto landmark. You can even get your shiny new G-string, Lord of the Rings or last number automobile washed for free!

Kwa Lichaba is open from 10 am to 2 am Monday to Sunday. You will find the number one chesa nyama in Soweto in Vilakazi Street, Orlando West.

If you are looking for a more ‘western’ eatery with a quintessential Soweto vibe, The Establishment is chic, upmarket and upbeat.

The Establishment

The Establishment is more than a pub and restaurant, it is a trendy music venue where you can see some lit DJs perform their magic. You can party with Kent, rock it with King Kabza and boogie on down with BigSky Mnce.

You can also dig into some delish food that varies from pasta, chicken – done every way imaginable – sea food and burgers. On the drinks side there is a choice of craft beers, spirits and mojitos. For the more adventurous among us it is the cocktails that put the E in Establishment.

You will find an endless array of magical mixtures, some with funky names like Champagne Showers, Call Me A Cab and Mexican Bullfighter – a fine blend of rum, Pina colada, pineapple juice and red bull… ooh the head rush!

You can also enjoy sweeping views across Soweto as The Establishment is a trendy rooftop cocktail lounge, restaurant and music venue… with serious attitude!

The Establishment is open every day of the week from 10 am until 11 pm. You can get down with the boys – and gals – at 15994 Eben Cuyler Drive, Diepkloof Zone 3.

Want to laugh a little, bob a bit and enjoy a pint or two of the good stuff? If that is the kind of entertainment you have in mind, head on down to The Oz Pub and let your hair down. Who knows you may meet a real charmza too!

The Oz Pub

The Oz Pub does stand-up comedy on Wednesday nights, DJ directed party nights on Fridays and fun-filled ladies’ nights on Thursdays. It is a slick kind of venue that attracts the who’s who of Soweto so if you want to get noticed and have a great time head down under to the wonderful world of Oz.

You will get to swing and sashay to the tunes by resident DJs like Kamo Kaofela, Funky Thlale, 2llyndo and Mgedeza. You will also have the opportunity to hobnob with guys like DJ Njelic, Kabza and Virgo Deep.

If laughing your head off is more your thing, you can giggle and guffaw at really talented and funny folk like Luja and Pelepele, Mdoko and TT Phasha and Jamain and Chomi Ya Jeso!

The Oz Pub is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7 pm to 2 am. You catch the best of everything at 2025 Ntsane Street, Soweto.

Do you want a more iconic nightlife experience? Here is where you can find it right now in Pimville Soweto!

Icon Soweto

Icon Soweto is one of the hottest nightclubs in town. It is slick, elegant and filled with the crème de la crème in terms of fashionable people. It also hosts regular parties, events and live music performances by the likes of Black Motion and Soweto Massive.

You can get up close and personal with headliners like AKA and if you are at the right place at the right time – and we Icon of course – you may just bump into DJ Sphectacurla and DJ Naves, the clever dudes who own the joint.

Along with the best music in town, you can enjoy a casual convivial experience suitably fuelled by cocktails and other delicious beverages. Icon Soweto is open from 6 pm until 6 am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and you can find it on Modjaji Street, Pimville!