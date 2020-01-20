Teddy Naluswa has said that her troubled husband Pastor Aloysius Bugingo will go back to her anytime.

During an interview with the New Vision newspaper over the weekend, Naluswa revealed that she is ready to reconcile with the House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead preacher and assured Ugandans that they should expect a big comeback.

“Our God is a God of restoration and reconciliation. We have to forgive and forget. Yes, if he repents, I will take him back. And I am telling you this: just expect a mega comeback! The Bible says if you do not forgive, you will never be forgiven. I do not want to go to hell because of not forgiving. And I am neither single nor searching; I am a married woman who is also a responsible mother, who does not just neglect her children,’ she said.

Naluswa who recently launched her own church;-Word of Salvation Ministries International further revealed that she will never have a divorce with Bugingo since God hates the practice.

“Until death do us part! I practice what I preach. Besides, God hates divorce. If I go ahead and sign those divorce papers, it means that if any of my church members goes through a storm, divorce will be the first thing they will think about. And I will have no moral authority to stop them because I also did it,”

On the issue of her husband saying ‘Until death do us part’ is not biblical, Naluswa said, “Let him use his brains to interpret the Bible. He should read 1 Corinthians 7:39: “A woman is bound to her husband as long as he lives. But if her husband dies, she is free to marry anyone she wishes, but he must belong to the Lord”. And also Matthew 19:4-6.”

Since May 2019, Naluswa has been having family issues with Bugingo and apparently the latter is demanding for a divorce [case already in court] alleging that he can no longer stay with her.

He accused her of conspiring to steal his Church land as well as trying to kill him.

“I have tried to always keep quiet to respect Teddy but she is playing the sympathy card too much. She says she has been with me for 29 years through thick and thin. But how come she doesn’t talk about her haemorrhage (fistula). My wife bled for 10 years. Every single day, I bought cotton since pads could no longer contain her flow. I didn’t have sex for those 10 years. I didn’t even cheat. How come I didn’t get another woman in those years? Surely people must know that if I were to leave, it would have been then. I have been patient, I have tried all my best to make this thing work. Let her stop claiming she is the one who tried her best,” Bugingo said.

Naluswa has since denied the allegations and opposed the divorce petition stating church marriage is meant to last for forever and that her husband has no valid issues as to why he is divorcing her.

In October last year, Bugingo proposed to his new catch Susan Makula Nantaba.

Makula is an employee of Salt Radio and TV and the couple started dating way back in 2016.