The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Friday released last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results.

The board’s Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo said there was a slight increase in the overall performance of pupils in the 2019 PLE, although boys outperformed girls.

Mr Odongo, said male candidates performed better than their female counterparts at the upper grades and with lower failure rates.

He said 39,182 boys passed in division one (11.9 per cent) compared to 30, 061 (8.5 per cent) girls who got the same division.

“159,923 boys got division two while 158,232 girls also passed in division two. One the other hand 60,244 boys got division three compared to 80,176 girls. In division four there are 43,868 boys and 45,464 girls,” said Odongo.

Meanwhile, 26,976 boys and 39,176 girls were ungraded.

See top 100 schools in the 2019 PLE:

RANK SCHOOL DIV 1 PUPILS % SCORE 1 St Savio Kisubi P/S Wakiso 137 137 100 2 Uganda Martyrs Katwe 130 130 100 3 Namilyango Jun Boys 127 127 100 4 Kisosso Parents P/S 100 100 100 5 Banyatereza’s Golden Mem P/S 86 86 100 6 Mbale Tower P/S 66 66 100 7 Njara P/S 52 52 100 8 Ntandi SDA Integrated 48 48 100 10 Parental Care P/S Bushenyi 47 47 100 11 Rwimi Parents P/S Bunnyangabu 44 44 100 12 Sir Apollo Kaggwa P/S 43 43 100 13 Kids Gear PS Bukomansimbi 35 35 100 14 Cosna P/S Mityana 32 32 100 15 Kiryandongo Intensive 30 30 100 16 Five Star Model Kasese 26 26 100 17 Katatumba Memorial Mbarara 25 25 100 18 Canaan Day Model Kikuube 24 24 100 19 Mitooma Jun P/S 22 22 100 20 Namutumba Jun Sch 22 22 100 21 Ntungamo Parents Sch 20 20 100 22 Trusted Care Jun Sch Kasese 19 19 100 23 Paragon Parents Sch Kyegegwa 19 19 100 24 Brain Trust P/S Rukungiri 17 17 100 25 Excel Preparatory Kasese 16 16 100 26 Master Cares Christian Kyotera 16 16 100 27 Brilliant Twinkles P/S Ntungamo 16 16 100 28 Phimose Primary Wakiso 16 16 100 29 Hilder Pri Gulu 15 15 100 30 Greenwich Model Sch Kasese 15 15 100 31 St. Mark Memorial Kasese 10 10 100 32 New Eden P/S Mityana 1 1 100 33 Fairways P/S Kireka 66 67 99 34 Glorious P/S Kampala 64 65 98 35 Kasaana Jun School Masaka 62 63 98 36 Parental Care Kasese 53 54 98 37 K.Y Day and Boarding Masaka 103 105 98 38 Christ Aid Pri Kabarole 50 51 98 39 St. Clelia P/S Rukiga 49 50 98 40 Visionary Jun Pri Sheema 47 48 98 41 Kampala Model P/S 45 46 98 42 Esteem Jun Sch Wakiso 44 45 98 43 Nabbunga Fountains Kyotera 82 84 98 44 Babiito P/S Bukomansimbi 35 36 97 45 Fainaz Jun Sch Wakiso 35 36 97 46 Brilliant Star P/S Ntungamo 32 33 97 47 Rukungiri Modern Pri 63 65 97 48 St Gracious P/S Lira 59 61 97 49 Mustard Seed Kalungu 29 30 97 50 Kingo Parents P/S Lwengo 53 55 96 51 Victory Border Point Tororo 53 55 96 52 Nkokonjeru P/S Mbale 130 135 96 53 Nyakibare Parents Rukungiri 51 53 96 54 Kyengera Parents Pri 50 52 96 55 Katerera Jun Sch Rubirizi 25 26 96 56 Kids Care Kirindi, Masaka 24 25 96 57 Kawuku Parents Mukono 24 25 96 58 Nyakambu Jun Sch Sheema 24 25 96 59 Namhugu Jun Sch Kasese 23 24 96 60 Cornerstone Jun Sch Mukono 133 139 96 61 Kabale Universal 65 68 96 62 Victory Learning Pri Masaka 105 110 95 63 Nyakateete Bright Mitooma 39 41 95 64 Endiinzi Parents P/S Isingiro 38 40 95 65 St Francisco P/SHoima 37 39 95 66 Sir Apollo Kaggwa P/S Kampala 110 116 95 67 Harshton Jun Mbale 18 19 95 68 St Cecilia Brd Sch Rakai 104 110 95 69 Gateway P/S Entebbe 51 54 95 70 Good Hope Prep Rubirizi 32 34 94 71 Light Academy P/S Makindye 31 33 94 72 Mapeera Pri Hoima 43 46 93 73 Bweranyangi P/S Bushenyi 71 76 93 74 Child Africa Jun Kabale 28 30 93 75 Royal Modern Pr Kasese 28 30 93 76 Rich Dad Jun Sch Kampala 14 15 93 77 Horizon P/S Kitgum 14 15 93 78 Ishaka Preparatory Bushenyi 27 29 93 79 Peace Pri Lwengo 27 29 93 80 Bishop Asili Mem Kabale 78 84 93 81 Kings P/S Kabowa 39 42 93 82 Joy P/S Kampala 26 28 93 83 Prime Preparatory Kamwenge 38 41 93 84 Flobbeto P/S Hoima 86 93 92 85 Kawuku Boarding , Mukono 49 53 92 86 Green Circle P/S FortPortal 72 78 92 87 Kabale Preparatory 36 39 92 88 Christian Foundation Kasese 12 13 92 89 Namagunga Pri Mukono 220 239 92 90 St Jude P/S Kireka 11 12 92 91 Mbarara Jun Sch 117 190 92 92 Excel P/S, Bunyangabu 54 59 92 93 Trinity P/S Kabowa 64 70 91 94 Good Hope P/S Ntungamo 32 35 91 95 Katabarwa Mem Sch Mbarara 53 58 91 96 Mother Manjeri P/S Kira 257 282 91 97 Godfrey Foundation Makindye 80 88 91 98 Ibanda Progressive P/S 20 22 91 99 Jun Angels Model Kasese 20 22 91 100 Kampala Quality Pri 99 109 91