The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Friday released last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results.
The board’s Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo said there was a slight increase in the overall performance of pupils in the 2019 PLE, although boys outperformed girls.
Mr Odongo, said male candidates performed better than their female counterparts at the upper grades and with lower failure rates.
He said 39,182 boys passed in division one (11.9 per cent) compared to 30, 061 (8.5 per cent) girls who got the same division.
“159,923 boys got division two while 158,232 girls also passed in division two. One the other hand 60,244 boys got division three compared to 80,176 girls. In division four there are 43,868 boys and 45,464 girls,” said Odongo.
Meanwhile, 26,976 boys and 39,176 girls were ungraded.
See top 100 schools in the 2019 PLE:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|DIV 1
|PUPILS
|% SCORE
|1
|St Savio Kisubi P/S Wakiso
|137
|137
|100
|2
|Uganda Martyrs Katwe
|130
|130
|100
|3
|Namilyango Jun Boys
|127
|127
|100
|4
|Kisosso Parents P/S
|100
|100
|100
|5
|Banyatereza’s Golden Mem P/S
|86
|86
|100
|6
|Mbale Tower P/S
|66
|66
|100
|7
|Njara P/S
|52
|52
|100
|8
|Ntandi SDA Integrated
|48
|48
|100
|10
|Parental Care P/S Bushenyi
|47
|47
|100
|11
|Rwimi Parents P/S Bunnyangabu
|44
|44
|100
|12
|Sir Apollo Kaggwa P/S
|43
|43
|100
|13
|Kids Gear PS Bukomansimbi
|35
|35
|100
|14
|Cosna P/S Mityana
|32
|32
|100
|15
|Kiryandongo Intensive
|30
|30
|100
|16
|Five Star Model Kasese
|26
|26
|100
|17
|Katatumba Memorial Mbarara
|25
|25
|100
|18
|Canaan Day Model Kikuube
|24
|24
|100
|19
|Mitooma Jun P/S
|22
|22
|100
|20
|Namutumba Jun Sch
|22
|22
|100
|21
|Ntungamo Parents Sch
|20
|20
|100
|22
|Trusted Care Jun Sch Kasese
|19
|19
|100
|23
|Paragon Parents Sch Kyegegwa
|19
|19
|100
|24
|Brain Trust P/S Rukungiri
|17
|17
|100
|25
|Excel Preparatory Kasese
|16
|16
|100
|26
|Master Cares Christian Kyotera
|16
|16
|100
|27
|Brilliant Twinkles P/S Ntungamo
|16
|16
|100
|28
|Phimose Primary Wakiso
|16
|16
|100
|29
|Hilder Pri Gulu
|15
|15
|100
|30
|Greenwich Model Sch Kasese
|15
|15
|100
|31
|St. Mark Memorial Kasese
|10
|10
|100
|32
|New Eden P/S Mityana
|1
|1
|100
|33
|Fairways P/S Kireka
|66
|67
|99
|34
|Glorious P/S Kampala
|64
|65
|98
|35
|Kasaana Jun School Masaka
|62
|63
|98
|36
|Parental Care Kasese
|53
|54
|98
|37
|K.Y Day and Boarding Masaka
|103
|105
|98
|38
|Christ Aid Pri Kabarole
|50
|51
|98
|39
|St. Clelia P/S Rukiga
|49
|50
|98
|40
|Visionary Jun Pri Sheema
|47
|48
|98
|41
|Kampala Model P/S
|45
|46
|98
|42
|Esteem Jun Sch Wakiso
|44
|45
|98
|43
|Nabbunga Fountains Kyotera
|82
|84
|98
|44
|Babiito P/S Bukomansimbi
|35
|36
|97
|45
|Fainaz Jun Sch Wakiso
|35
|36
|97
|46
|Brilliant Star P/S Ntungamo
|32
|33
|97
|47
|Rukungiri Modern Pri
|63
|65
|97
|48
|St Gracious P/S Lira
|59
|61
|97
|49
|Mustard Seed Kalungu
|29
|30
|97
|50
|Kingo Parents P/S Lwengo
|53
|55
|96
|51
|Victory Border Point Tororo
|53
|55
|96
|52
|Nkokonjeru P/S Mbale
|130
|135
|96
|53
|Nyakibare Parents Rukungiri
|51
|53
|96
|54
|Kyengera Parents Pri
|50
|52
|96
|55
|Katerera Jun Sch Rubirizi
|25
|26
|96
|56
|Kids Care Kirindi, Masaka
|24
|25
|96
|57
|Kawuku Parents Mukono
|24
|25
|96
|58
|Nyakambu Jun Sch Sheema
|24
|25
|96
|59
|Namhugu Jun Sch Kasese
|23
|24
|96
|60
|Cornerstone Jun Sch Mukono
|133
|139
|96
|61
|Kabale Universal
|65
|68
|96
|62
|Victory Learning Pri Masaka
|105
|110
|95
|63
|Nyakateete Bright Mitooma
|39
|41
|95
|64
|Endiinzi Parents P/S Isingiro
|38
|40
|95
|65
|St Francisco P/SHoima
|37
|39
|95
|66
|Sir Apollo Kaggwa P/S Kampala
|110
|116
|95
|67
|Harshton Jun Mbale
|18
|19
|95
|68
|St Cecilia Brd Sch Rakai
|104
|110
|95
|69
|Gateway P/S Entebbe
|51
|54
|95
|70
|Good Hope Prep Rubirizi
|32
|34
|94
|71
|Light Academy P/S Makindye
|31
|33
|94
|72
|Mapeera Pri Hoima
|43
|46
|93
|73
|Bweranyangi P/S Bushenyi
|71
|76
|93
|74
|Child Africa Jun Kabale
|28
|30
|93
|75
|Royal Modern Pr Kasese
|28
|30
|93
|76
|Rich Dad Jun Sch Kampala
|14
|15
|93
|77
|Horizon P/S Kitgum
|14
|15
|93
|78
|Ishaka Preparatory Bushenyi
|27
|29
|93
|79
|Peace Pri Lwengo
|27
|29
|93
|80
|Bishop Asili Mem Kabale
|78
|84
|93
|81
|Kings P/S Kabowa
|39
|42
|93
|82
|Joy P/S Kampala
|26
|28
|93
|83
|Prime Preparatory Kamwenge
|38
|41
|93
|84
|Flobbeto P/S Hoima
|86
|93
|92
|85
|Kawuku Boarding , Mukono
|49
|53
|92
|86
|Green Circle P/S FortPortal
|72
|78
|92
|87
|Kabale Preparatory
|36
|39
|92
|88
|Christian Foundation Kasese
|12
|13
|92
|89
|Namagunga Pri Mukono
|220
|239
|92
|90
|St Jude P/S Kireka
|11
|12
|92
|91
|Mbarara Jun Sch
|117
|190
|92
|92
|Excel P/S, Bunyangabu
|54
|59
|92
|93
|Trinity P/S Kabowa
|64
|70
|91
|94
|Good Hope P/S Ntungamo
|32
|35
|91
|95
|Katabarwa Mem Sch Mbarara
|53
|58
|91
|96
|Mother Manjeri P/S Kira
|257
|282
|91
|97
|Godfrey Foundation Makindye
|80
|88
|91
|98
|Ibanda Progressive P/S
|20
|22
|91
|99
|Jun Angels Model Kasese
|20
|22
|91
|100
|Kampala Quality Pri
|99
|109
|91
