It was a jubilant mood on Friday at Kampala Parents School (KPS) Naguru campus as Primary Seven candidates celebrated the passing of their 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

All the pupils who sat for the final exams last year passed with flying colours .

Fifteen pupils passed with aggregate four, 16 with aggregate five and 22 with aggregate six.

KPS is owned by city property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia, and the school hosted the announcement of this year’s PLE results.

The school head teacher Ms Daphine Kato, attributed the good performance on teachers who did a lot of research and teaching. She also praised the pupils for their discipline and hard-work.

Here are the candidates who got four aggregate: