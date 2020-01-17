It was a jubilant mood on Friday at Kampala Parents School (KPS) Naguru campus as Primary Seven candidates celebrated the passing of their 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

All the pupils who sat for the final exams last year passed with flying colours .

Fifteen pupils passed with aggregate four, 16 with aggregate five and 22 with aggregate six.

KPS is owned by city property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia, and the school hosted the announcement of this year’s PLE results.

Releasing the results on Friday morning , Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo said there has been a slight increase in the overall performance of pupils in last year’s PLE, although boys outperformed girls.

He said 39,182 boys passed in division one (11.9 per cent) compared to 30, 061 (8.5 per cent) girls who got the same division.

“159,923 boys got division two while 158,232 girls also passed in division two. One the other hand 60,244 boys got division three compared to 80,176 girls. In division four there are 43,868 boys and 45,464 girls,” said Odongo.

About KPS:

Kampala parents School is on international level but follows a local curriculum.

It’s situated along Lugogo by pass and has an enrollment of over 3,000 pupils with 130 well trained teachers and over 150 non-teaching staff members. The pupils come from all over the world.

The school has been and will continue to be an academic hub of Uganda because of the balanced curriculum offered.

The school mission is “to facilitate first-class education and civilisation to children with and from outside Uganda with the hope that there will be a better world community tomorrow“.

KPS anthem clearly indicates that children, teachers and parents of l glorify the lord and their prayers ascend on high to achieve school goals and aspirations.