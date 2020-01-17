The Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) together with the Ministry of Education and Sports on Friday released the 2019 Primary Leaving Examination results where boys performed better than girls

According to Uneb Executive Secretary Dan. N. Odongo a total of 695,804 candidates registered for PLE from 13,475 centres. Out of the 695,804, 473,893 (68.2 per cent) were UPE beneficiaries, and 221,912 (31.8 per cent) were from private school.

1,315 were candidates with special needs – such as the blind, the deaf, the physically handicapped and the dyslexics among others. Of these, 49.3 per cent are females and 50.7 per cent are males

Performance-wise 69,243 (10.1 per cent) candidates passed in division one, 318,155 are in the second division, 140,420 in the third division, 89,332 have passed in the fourth division while 66,152, accounting for 9.6 per cent were ungraded.

Odongo said Social Studies (SST) was the best-done subject with 14 per cent candidates having distinctions compared to 12.1 per cent in 2018. Those with credits stood at 80 per cent compared to 80.4 per cent in 2018, 93 per cent got ‘passes’.

English was the second-best done subject where 8 per cent of candidates managed to pass with distinctions indicating an improvement since, in 2018, 6.3 per cent passed distinctions.

60 per cent got credits which showed a decline since in 2018, 63 per cent scored credits. 84 per cent passed at pass level which also showed a decline since, in 2018, 95 per cent had passed.

English was closely follwed by Mathematics with 6 per cent of the candidates scoring a distinction level indicating a slight decline since in 2018 they were 6.2 per cent. 48.3 per cent passed at credit level while in 2018 they were 42 per cent. 85 per cent had passed while in 2018 they were 77 per cent.

Science was the worst done subject where over 4.9 per cent candidates only passed with distinctions however in 2018 they were 13.4 per cent showing a great decline. 70 per cent scored credits while in 2018 they were 65 per cent. 90 per cent passed with passes however in 2018 they were 92.3 per cent.

According to Odongo poor performance was witnessed with questions where candidates were required to apply knowledge in problem-solving situations or express themselves freely.

“It appears teaching is only enabling our children majority of them to be performing at the knowledge and understanding but not so much at the application of higher levels,” he said.