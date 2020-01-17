Many parents complain about the skyrocketing school fees in the country.

Over the years, schools (nursery, primary and secondary) have made it a tendency to increase fees each term.

This move has always been condemned by a good number of Ugandans and in early 2018 government passed a directive ordering schools to halt the action. However, despite the numerous warnings, some schools have continued to do as they please.

Consequently, most top schools in the country like Nabisunsa Girls, King’s College Budo, St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) among others charge fees in excess of Shs1 million.

For example students at Bweranyangi Girls Secondary School pay Shs1,200,000, an amount that can cater for about 17 students at Nawanmdala SS in Iganga (each student pays Shs67,000 per term).

Nevertheless, the good news is that there are still some compassionate schools that feel for the low earning Ugandans.

Here are some of the cheapest secondary schools in Uganda;

Bagezza Seed SS – Shs25,800 (Day), Shs100,000 (Boarding) Kasawo Senior SS Shs80,000 Bulucheke SSS Bududa – Shs50,000 Lira Palwo SS – Shs25,000 Waitambogwe SS – Shs50,000 Masaba College Busia – Shs50,000 Kyabugashe HS – Shs90,000 Kitenga Sec. Sch – Shs40,000 St Peter’s Namwendwas – Shs45,000 Nawanmdala SS Iganga – Shs 67,000 Rugyeyo SS, Kanungu – Shs90,000 St. Gerald SS, Nyakibale Shs55,000 Katuine SS-Soroti – Shs60,000