The search is on for Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats’ after he went missing from the mental hospital.

It’s reported that this NBS After5 show co-host on Friday morning escaped from Butabika Mental Hospital where he was checked into recently by his friends.

According to sources, before the escape, Kats on Thursday evening climbed atop the roof top of the hospital’s facility and attempted to committee suicide by throwing himself down. Luckily he was saved by security guard but then escaped from the hospital facility and currently no one knows his whereabouts.

However, before accepting to receive mental treatment, ‘King of Mic’ said that he will not allow anyone to force him to do anything without his consent because he isn’t ‘mad’.

“I have reached the hospital and will be here for three days, but if I get tired, I will leave immediately, I will not be forced to do what I don’t want to do because I am not stupid. I am not mad but I will be a mad man if they force me to do anything,” Kats said recently.

This is not the first time Kats is attempting to end his life. During their London visit in 2019, his friend DJ Slick Stuart shared news on his social media requesting fans to pray for Kats condition.

“Paramedics got hands on it. We’ll wait to hear from them. Brother needs help….it’s sad and terrible,” Slick Stuart said recently.

Kats’ mental illness started as a rumor after his former friend Producer Side Soft claimed that Kats had a serious mental problem and needed immediate help.

“Kats is mentally unstable that’s why he always behaves like a mad person, people close to him know about his mental sickness too,” he said.