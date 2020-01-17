The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Friday released the 2019 Primary Leaving Exams (PLE) in Kampala.

The board Executive Secretary Dan Odongo said at least 69,243 (10.1 percent) passed in Division One.

He also revealed that 318,155 candidates scored a second division while a total of 140,420 passed in third division.

“A total of 89,332 have passed in the fourth division while 66,152 accounting for 9.6% are ungraded,” said Odongo.

How to check for your results on phone;

To access your results, a user should simply send an SMS from a mobile phone to code number 6600.

User should type ‘PLE’, leave space, type correct candidate index number and then send to 6600.”

The user should then receive his/her examination results or registration details instantly. Each SMS sent to 6600 is charged Shs500.