Education Minister Janet Museveni has today released the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations, with a call to stop pre-registration exams for candidates.

The results, released at Kampala Parents School, revealed a slight improvement in candidates’ performance as compared to the previous year.

Of the 695,804 candidates who sat for last year’s exam at 13,475 centres countrywide, 617,150 candidates have qualified for post primary education, 17,637 more than those who passed the 2018 exams.

Dan N. Odongo, the executive secretary of UNEB, said males performed better than the females in all four Divisions.

“10.1 per cent (69,243) of the candidates 69,243 passed in division one, while 318,155 are in second division, 140,420 in third division, 89,332 in the fourth division,” he said.

“66,152 or 9.6 per cent are ungraded.”

Literacy has improved while on the other hand, there has been a slight reduction in the number of those who cannot score a single mark. Also, candidates were more comfortable with questions that are direct and based on recall.

This situation has persisted over the years,”Odongo said, before revealing that for a fifth year running, the number of girls (51.7 per cent) was higher than that of the boys.

He attributed this to of increased sensitization to keep girls in school.

Results of 15,12 candidates have been withheld.

These, according to Odongo, will be accorded a hearing.

“We shall then release the results of those cleared,” he added.

In 2018, a total of 671,923 candidates registered for the exams from the 13, 072 centers across the country compared to 646,041 candidates from 12,751 centers in 2017.

Results will be accessed via SMS by typing “PLE,” leave a space, then type index number and send it to 6600.