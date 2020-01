In the last couple of days, this website has received a lot of inquiries from Canadians whose families lived in Uganda before President Idi Amin expelled Asians in the early 1970s.

This group of people went ahead a forged a new life in Europe and North America. Today, Asians form more than 5 per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product.

In the 1980s, the Uganda government resolved to return property which was owned by the departed Asians. A Custodians Board was formed to manage the process, which unfortunately, has been mismanaged over the years.

It has also emerged that some individuals who were entrusted to manage these properties with powers of attorney turned against the owners, and refused to remit their rent.

Now the select task force of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory authorities, and State enterprises (COSASE) probing the mismanagement of the Custodians Board, is already in Canada and plans to interact with individuals/companies to establish whether they issued powers of attorney to any individual and whether they were compensated or receive their monthly rent sent by holders of those power of attorney.

The MPs will be travelling to Canada and United Kingdom where the bulk of these owners are.

In Canada, Watchdog Uganda has accessed some of the names of individuals, families or owners of the said properties that the Committee is interested to meet in Toronto, from January 14th – January 20th, 2020, and from January 21st to January 28, 2020 in Vancouver Canada.

The List

1. Roshanali Bachu Bhanji

2. Mrs.Gulbanubhai Widow Of Hassanali Chhagan Rajan- As Administrator Of The Estate Of Hassanali Chhagan Rajan (Deceased)

3. M/S Fatehali Mohamed & Jafferali Abdulla Ladak

4. Merali Ismail

5. Fazal Vasram

6. Sherbanu Wife Of Alibhai Jiva

7. Hassanali Gulamhussein Bhaloo

8. Habib Rhemtulla Jivraj

9. Shamji Jamal Lakhani As Executor Of The Will Of Jena Wife Of Gulamhussein Sunderji Karim (Deceased)

10. Nazir Hussein Allibhai Tejani

11. Hasanali Gulamhussein Sachedina

12. Jafferali Alibhai Nagji

13. Abdul Husein Shariff Makhani

14. Rahematbhai Habib Kanji Amlani (Married Woman)

15. Razakali Jadavji Manji Mussani

16. M/S Jenabai, Widow, Mohamedali, Abdulali, Gulamali, Husseinali, Madatali,B ahadurali, Nazarali & Akbarali (As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares)

17. M/S Karmali Tarmohamed & Kassamali Tarmohamed

18. Fazelbhai Pirmohamed Sayani

19. M/S Rajabali Hassam,Habib Hassam & Esmail Hassam

20. Mohamedali Bhaloo Virjee

21. Alibhai Jiwa

22. Rahematbhai Mitha-As Executrix Of The Will Of Nazarali Dharamshi (Deceased)

23. Mrs. Sakarkhanu Abdulkarim Janmohamed Jaffer-Married Woman

24. Alibhai Hirji

25. M/S Kamrudini Kassam Shivji Also Known As Kemi Kassam Shivji & Nizar Kassam Shivji (As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares)

26. Noordin Ramji Khimani

27. Sherbanu Ibrahim Lalji

28. Noormohamed Ladak Somani

29. M/S Juma Ladha & Hassanali Kassam Kabani (As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares)

30. Bachoo Bhanji Muman

31. Allibhai Jiwa

32. Somji Jessa

33. Shamji Jamal Lakhani As Executor Of The Will Of Jenabai Gulamhussein Sunderji Karim (Deceased)

34. Lester Joseph La Costa

35. Mrs. Sherbanu Bandali Kassam-As Administrator Of The Estate Of Bandali Kassam (Deceased)

36. Karmali Daya Sayany

37. Fazal Karim

38. Mrs. Gulzar Mansurali Hassanali Kurji Jiwan

39.Of One Undivided Half Share: Shamji Jamal Lakhani

40. M/S Musa Hasham Amlani, Abdulaziz Allibhai Pirani, & Alibhai Ibrahim –The Executors Of Gulamhussein Hasham Amlani (Dec’d), Hassanali Hirji, Jamal Ahmed Shinji & The Namirembe Corporation Ltd AsTenants In Common In Equal Shares

41. Sadrubin Jafarali Nazarali

42. Sadrubin Habib Jiwani

43. Sugrabai Hasham Rajabali

44. Noorali Kassam Mullani

45. Jenabai Gulamhussein Vally Jamal

46. Rahematbai Mitha

47. As To 1/2: Walji Bhimji Jiwan As To 1/2: Noorbanu Haiderali Ismail-As Executor Of The Will Of Haiderali Ismail (Deceased)

48. Maleksultan Amirali Juma Dhanani

49. M/S Monsurali Kassam Mohamed & Sadrudin Kassam Mohamed-As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares

50. Rahematbai Karim Esmail Wife Of Karim Esmail

51. Akbarali Noorali Kassam

52. Gulamhussein Chhagan Haji

53. Rajabali Mamad Alani

54. Rahematabai W/O Hasham Walji Mohamed- As Administratror Of Hasham Walji (Dec’d)

55. As To 1/2:Allibhai Ladha Govani As To 1/2: Abdulla Ladha Govani As Tenants In Common In The Above Un

56. Gulamali Mohan Nanji

57. Shamsudin Chatur

58. Sakinabai Kassam Shivji

59. Fatmabai Wife Of Hasham Devraj

60. Sunderji Popat

61. M/S Kamrudin Kurji & Habib Rahemtulla (As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares)

62. M/S Karmali Alibhai, Jafferali Allibhai, Shamusdin Alibhai & Gulamhussein Allbhai (As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares)

63. Sultanali Hussein Ahmed (As Executor Of The Will Of Fatmabai Hussein Ahmad Lalani) (Dec’d)

64. M/S Janmohamed Alibhai Kaba & Abdulmohamed Alibhai Kaba-As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares

65. Ahmed Haji

66. Madatali Shivji

67. Nizar Abdulhamid Damani

68. Karimbux Kassamali

69. As To One Undivided Half Share: Vithalji Khanji Bhogaita, Narshi Vithalji Bhogaita & Kantilal, Vithalji Boghaita As Tenants In C In Es. As To One Undivided 1/2 Share Sadrubin Alibhai Kara

70. Mrs. Fatmabali Hasham Tejani W/O Alibhai Mohamed Prabtani

71. M/S Karmali Alibhai, Jafferali Allibhai, Shamusdin Alibhai & Gulamhussein Allbhai (As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares)

72. Abdulrasul Juma Dhanani

73. Fazalbhai Visram

74. M/S Kherun Abdulla Mohamed Hirji,Zarina Abdulla Mohamed Hirji & Femida Abdulla Mohamed Hirji As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares

75. As To 1/2:Noorali Mohamedali Nasser As To 1/2:Hassanali Hirjee

76. Abdul Kassamaley Rahemtulla

77. Zerabanu Abdulla Karim Tejani

78. M/S Noorali Kassamali Karmali & Fatehali Kassamali Karmali (As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares)

79. Kamrudin Kurji

80. Habib Rahemtulla

81. As To 1/2:Karim Mohamedali Visram As To 1/2:Sultanali Mohamedali Visram

82. Bachu Bhanji

83. Bachoo Bhanji Muman

84. Allibhai Pardhan

85. Sadrudin Hassanali

86. Mrs. Gulistan Wife Of Tajdin Nazarali Virji

87. M/S Karmali Alibhai,Jafarali Alibhai & Samsudin Alibhai Asaria

88. Mrs Rahematbai W/O Hasham Walji Mohamed As Administrator Of The Estate Of Hassam Walji , (Deceased)

89. Mrs. Sakinabai Ahmed Devji-As Administrator Of The Estate Of Ahmed Devji,(Deceased)

90. Ruzarino William Gomes (Alias Roger)

91. Mrs. Dolat Khan Karmali W/O Karmali Manji

92. M/S Kulsum Ahamed Hassam Hirji & Sadrudin Ahamed Hassam Hirji-As Administrators Of The Estate Of Ahamed Hasham Hirji Adatia (Dec’d)

93. M/S Ahmed Sachedina Noormohamed & Pyarali Karmali Molledina (As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares)

94. Abdul Rasul Alibhai Lalani

95. M/S Karmali Alibhai, Jafferali Alibhai,Samsudin Alibhai & Gulamhussein Alibhai -As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares

96. M/S Badrudeen Somji Jessa & Somji Jessa As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares

97. Ramssanali Bachu Bhanji

98. M/S Rubaga Building Company Limited

99. Mrs. Dolatkhanu Karmai Bardai

100. As To 3/4:Jafferali Noormohamed Lalji-As To 1/4:Sultanali Noormohamed Lalji

101. Amirali Chhagan Hanji

102. Ena Widow Of Karmali Atanshi Jiwa (As Beneficiary)

103. Muradali Fazal Jivan, Unkhamu, Sultanali Adali Fazal, Bahadurali Adali Fazal Jamirali Adali Fazal As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares

104. Luiz Leopoldo Lores

105. Drudin Alibhai Ara

106. Arabhai Kassam Ardai & Madatali Arabhai Bardai As Tenants In Common In Equal Shares

107. M/S Allibhai Hasham & Sons Limited

108. M/S Abdul Sultan Jiwa

109. Chbhai Lalji & Sons Limited

