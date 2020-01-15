The Ntungamo District chairperson, Dennis Singahache Simpson has revealed that he will not retire from politics until there is some one who is able to take the mantle of the district.

According to Singahache, the district needs one who can stir the development of the communities rather than one who will set back what has been achieved since 1993 when the district was carved out of Bushenyi and Mbarara districts.

He alleged that lack of strong leaders like himself will create vacuum in the leadership of the district which will bring underdevelopment of the district and create more problems.

He revealed that there is almost no alternative leadership because even the existing rivals for the distinct boss’ seat can no longer manage this district well, create job opportunities for the youth and lobby education bursaries as he has been doing.

“Over 8,000 students are benefiting from my bursary initiative in various universities across the country,” he said.

ON January 22nd 2018, Singahache came out publicly to announce that he will not seek another term of office upon expiry of his current term in 2021.

He succeeded Mr John Wycliffe Karazarwe to become the second Ntungamo District chairperson in 2011.

Mr Karazarwe, now a presidential advisor on local government, had served from 1993 when Ntungamo was created.

Mr Singahache defeated him in the 2010 NRM primary election.

However, on December, 15th 2019 he changed his mind and announced that he is retiring into politics after voters ‘cried’ for him to stand again. This shattered the hopes of contenders for the seat including the Ntungamo district speaker Atuhaire Elijah, the Ruhaama NRM chairperson Tom Muhoozi, Mpumwire Magambo and radio West presenter Mucunguzi Samuel.

But Naboth Mpireirwe, the Ntungamo Sub-county Councillor, said even though Mr Singahache has announced his intention to stand again, they are ready to impeach him because ‘he has nothing developmental he has added to the district.

On the other hand, Itojo sub-county Councillor, Mr Denis Muhumuza Savimbi, said the chairman has presided over thieving in the district and promoted gross corruption.

Mr Singahache denied the allegations against him, saying he served diligently.