Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, the Imam of Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga who recently married a fellow man by mistake has spoken out.

Mutumba last week got a shock of his life after finding out that the woman he had married was a man.

After exchanging Islamic marriage vows (nikkah), the couple spent two weeks of their marriage, without enjoying conjugal rights as the “bride” [Swabullah Nabukeera] claimed she was in her menstruation periods.

Mutumba said after his wife claimed to be in her menses, he became patient and waited for her to get better.

However, Nabukeera’s luck ran out after Mutumba’s neighbour claimed that his newly wedded wife had jumped over a wall and stole their television set and clothes.

Mutumba rents a two-roomed house where they had been staying with Nabukeera. However, the wall that separates the two rental rooms did not reach the iron sheets.

The neighbor reported the case at Kayunga Police Station before detectives were dispatched to arrest Nabukeera. Following arrest, the ‘bride’ revealed his real name as Richard Tumushabe, 19.

Speaking to Bukedde newspaper on Wednesday, Sheikh Mutumba disclosed that he started dating ‘Nabukeera’ in October 2019 and from that time he become very fond of her.

“I found Nabukeera in Kyampisi town and the moment I spotted my eyes on her, I fell in love. She was well dressedin a hijab like a real Muslim woman. She had a nice figure like that of a model and she was humble,” Mutumba told the local daily.

The cleric also said they met on several occasions until one day they agreed to make it official.

“From there, we organized meetings for our introduction ceremony and nikkah and on December 15, 2019 we got married.”

Mutumba suspended:

Early this week, Mutumba was suspended from his clerical work of preaching.

Sheikh Isa Busuulwa, the head Imam of Masjid Noor of Kyampisi said Mutumba was under investigation over the unfortunate incident and that he had been suspended from work.

Sheikh Busuulwa further explained that although he attended Mutumba’s wedding reception, as the mosque leadership, they did not take part in the preparations of his function.

Sheikh Najibula Yahaya Ndyeyagala, the Imam of Bukolooto Mosque said that Mutumba’s issues are being handled by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.