The Police Flying Squad, working with the police teams in Bundibugyo have arrested nine suspects in connection to the aggravated robberies that occurred in 2019 in the districts of Bundibugyo, Bunyangabo and other surrounding areas.

The arrest of the nine suspects on the 9th January 2020 also led to the recovery of two(2)AK 47 guns, two (2) magazines with 09 rounds of ammunitions, One pair of UPDF digital green uniform, and a pair of police FFU uniform.

The exhibits were recovered from Kiyombya border village, Bunyamwera parish Bubukwanga sub county while another set of exhibits was recovered from Bundiwali village Ntotoro sub county, Semuliki National park in Bundibugyo district.

The suspects have been Identified as Bwambale Moses, Katundu Justus alias kasenya, Lukhanda Morris, Bwambale Bashir , Thembo Aaron, Patrick Munabya alias Kawarata , Kabako Kule alias siraji , Baluku Julius

and Baluku Gad.