Ugandan preacher Elvis Mbonye is angry with leaders in his country who snubbed his well-advertised “Night of Prophecy” but instead opted to sit at home to enjoy a cup of tea.

Mbonye, who did not hide his disappointment could be compared to the Biblical parable of a rich man who invited his friends for a banquet but they refused to honor his invitation.

“What a shame, Uganda I cry for you. I am telling you with my heart how can God send you such a prophet and you are now in your homes taking tea!” said Mbonye on Tuesday evening at Zoe Grounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

He warned, “Heed the word of the Lord, heed the word of the Lord for you enter into a moment, you get into a time, a time where you will need my hand, where you will need my word, where you will need my Spirit.

Who else can you rely on but me says the Spirit of the Living God.”

Mbonye said Uganda was going to face tough times ahead because they have shunned God’s word.

“I have loved you yet you have run so far away from me and I have sent you my PROPHET and you haven’t heeded, so the days come when the nations shall reject you and you shall look around for help and the nations shall begin drawing back and you shall see the signs of it.”

Mbonye who went specific, said, donors are going to close their taps against Uganda, and bankruptcy will be a buzz words in news pages.

Mbonye whose followers address him as “prophet”, said, “I have seen things that I told you are going to happen, this year and others actually the coming year some of the things are exciting actually all things are exciting as far as the child of God is concerned ,as far as the world is concerned, as far as those that dwell in darkness are concerned something’s are actually terrifying and I will wonder if I will share some things today!”

He said, Ugandan leaders have invited a curse on themselves.

“Let me tell you this the future always exonerates the prophet and history will tell the prophet who was the villain of his time, he is the hero of the future and so when I see some of the things that I see around I wonder why can’t these people come around and be blessed, they would prefer the curse?”

The Zoe Ministries’ leader blasted leaders who organize the national prayer breakfast saying it is nothing special.

“You see it’s not the lack of breakfast prayer, national prayer day, there is an abundance of this but there is nothing special…. but the economy keeps going down and down and darkness increases,….increases keeping the same thing over and over again why don’t they plug in here and they be blessed, you see doing the same thing over and over again when you can do something different, the places you are plugging in are actually not profiting.”

The National Prayer Breakfast is organized every year ahead of Independence Day in October.