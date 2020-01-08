On Tuesday evening, Ugandan popular preacher Elvis Mbonye, stepped on the podium to announce his much-publicized prophetic moment for the year 2020.

Mbonye, who this time round said several events were going to engulf Uganda, unless its leaders turned back to God, also made pronouncements on a number of countries.

Below is an abridged version of what the Zoe Ministries’ leader said of the following countries:

European Union: economic crisis to hit Europe

In Europe there are going to be certain changes almost like a shake-up, a shake up and there will be a lot of talk about European economic crisis because the markets and the tradings I see people pulling out and I see markets struggling, that’s to the world but that is a sign of the opportunity of the child of God. It shall be a European economic crisis.

United Kingdom: Boris Johnson to have sex scandal

In the UK the man that was prophesied by me, Boris Johnson, shall enter a period where a lot of talk about his romantic life, will be like a global thing.

3: US: Trump will win

I saw something about the US and this one here kind of baffled me because it was about the Democratic Party that stands in opposition to the Donald Trump’s Republican Party. While I know that Joe Biden is the guy that leads the party I felt something that was strange, it was as if there was a feminine presence that was almost like the main influence over that party and that feminine presence wasn’t Hillary Clinton so I saw that and I know there is good news for Trump.

China: to experience more riots

I saw the riots in the main China, now for a revolution that are massive and more destabilizing and they came as a result of feeling the pinch of the trade war (with USA), and there was talk that they are being sponsored by the US. It was so much around them that it began to shake the very foundation of that system there.

Iran: Riots in Tehran, Saudi Arabia to be drawn into the conflict

There is something I saw that has already happened; I wish we had a Tuesday on 31st. It happened last week. I saw the whole Iran thing but then it happened now look it happened but it wasn’t done a lot more is coming and you are now going to see a split. There will be riots there and these ones will be anti, they will not be pro in that part of the world and this guy will take a stand and almost come to know serious things will happen ,serious things but the hand of God shall be upon them and after that during that time there is something that started to spring out, out of the nation Iran and whereas in the beginning there is this US talk, Saudi Arabia became involved, there was that kind of conflict between the nations, it’s a very delicate thing, it’s one of the things am actually praying about also hallelujah.

6.Kenya: A new leader to emerge, riots to hit Kenya

Kenya the beloved of the Lord, I see old blocks shaking and crumbling in Kenya, old blocks shaking and crumbling and the spirit of God says there shall be a new phase beginning to spread forth to bring new wine and the old structures shall begin to give way because there shall come a force that no man and no entanglement can put out for I do a new thing and the spirit of God says these are the times you shall see in that nation. I shall begin to cause a division, I shall begin to cause a strife and there shall come out news of disowning, disowning and many leaders beings disowned, disowning and being disowned and you shall hear places that were strongholds of certain known leaders disowning and they shall parade ‘we disown we disown’ for us we shall go this way.

Now the time when it seems like they have progressed and planned and have said we are surely taking this direction and they have turned everything and then the riots shall come, now here you need to pray (Father I cover Kenya in the name of Jesus…)

DRC: A threat of another war

Now am seeing Congo, the DRC and the spirit of God says it goes through one of the toughest moments, one of the hardest moments because there is danger surrounding that place and the spirit of God gives us authority to preserve and protect for the plans are already under way and the spirit of God says preserve and protect, from within. There are whispers of can you do this? Can you do that, can you get him, for if you do we shall back you.

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to jail opponent, protests to follow

I see the nation of Zimbabwe. There is a man that was prophesied by me but the spirit of God says there is a trend that we need to cover as well there because I see him taking on a man that shall come and it’s as if this man is taking him on and something happens and he takes him on, the man is rallying a lot of people and he gets him and almost like throws him in and there is chaos that is brewed because of that.

South Africa: A prominent leader will be killed by or over a woman

I saw a South African flag around, there is a death of someone prominent that comes to that land and there is a lot of talk after that of he has been murdered, has he been murdered but the woman… …let me stop there.

Canada: Joy in Canada after prime minister retires

Canada the prime minister of that place is about to get off and the spirit of God says something new that is not dark, something new that will cause the children of God to rejoice.