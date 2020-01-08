Namirembe Diocese has suspended Rev Ronald Kalende for impregnating and fathering a child with a 23 year-old choir pianist.

Rev Kalende admitted that indeed he had an affair with Perusi Serena Nabirye during an engagement with the Church of Uganda heads on Tuesday.

He also gave a name to the baby girl and even pledged to financially support the mother.

Currently, Kalende is scheduled to marry another woman, who is a daughter of a Reverend next week on Friday.

Last month, Nabirye gave birth and revealed that Rev. Kalende is the father of her new born baby.

During an interview with Bukedde newspaper on Monday, she said with the guidance of Namirembe Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira they were to conduct a DNA test after giving birth to ascertain the biological father of the new born but the men of God seem to be reluctant.

Following the incident, Nabirye who used to stay at Archdeacon Ven Emmanuel Ssewanyana’s place in Kazo was sent packing. She now stays at a friend’s place in Kyebando.

“The Bishop had ordered Canon Ssewanyana to give me Shs500,000 every month for upkeep but he gave me only Shs300,000 before kicking me out of his place,” she told the local daily.

A few days ago, Rev Kalende denied responsibility alleging that he had never slept with Nabirye. He went ahead to accuse Rev Julius Matovu of being the one responsible for Nabirye’s current situation.

“Rev Matovu knows the real father of Nabirye’s baby. Nabirye should bring out evidence that I’m the father of her baby. She should look for the father of her baby. I have never slept with her.”

It was until yesterday after a thorough interrogation that Rev Kalende admitted that he is the father of Nabirye’s child.