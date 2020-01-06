The Youth in Mubende are divided over Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s countrywide consultations for his presidential bid.

The Electoral Commission granted permission to Kyagulanyi to traverse the country and make his consultations as it is provided for in the presidential elections act.

Bobi Wine’s consultative meetings were supposed to start today January 6, 2020 before being blocked by Police.

Now, Mubende NRM Youth Brigade pressure group advocating for NRM Support in the grater Mubende has said they will not allow Bobi Wine to stage any meeting in Mubende saying he is promoting divisionary politics which they will not entertain.

Godfrey Mubende their Commandant says, NRM is a mass party in Mubende and they cannot allow the legislator and his colleagues divide voters.

This however got resistance from the District NRM Youth Executive who says the current NRM government has deliberately failed to address their challenges and they are eagerly waiting for Kyagulanyi in the district.

The NRM Youth Chairperson Richard Nsenga, Publicity Secretary Vincent Nuwagaba and Faustine Nanyombi the general Secretary have rebuked their counterparts and urged them to support Bobi Wine in order to have a youth who can address their agenda.