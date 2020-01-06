Many schools pride in Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) first grades but when it comes to grooming students into national leaders, they fall short.

Now, we bring you schools whose alumni were inspired to join politics and they are making the big numbers in the 10th parliament.

Here are the 30 schools with more legislators in the current August House;

1.Busoga College Mwiri‑14

2.Sacred Heart SS Gulu- 12

3.St. Mary’s Kisubi-12

4.Tororo Girls – 11

5.Kibuli SS -8

6.Kangole Girls- 8

7.Mbale SS – 8

8.St. Peters Col. Tororo- 8

9.Kira Col Butiki- 8

10. Bweranyangi Girls-8

11.Mbarara High School- 8

12.Old Kampala- 8

13.Lango Col. -7

14. Ngora High School-7

15.Ntare School- 7

16.St Henry’s Col. Kitovu- 7

17.Kololo SSS- 7

18.Gayaza High School- 7

19.Sir Samuel Baker- 6

20. Kigezi High -5

21.Nabisunsa Girls- 5

22.Dr Obote Col. -5

23.Makerere High- 5

24. Nkoma SS- 5

25.Kololo High- 5

26.Teso Col. Aloet- 5

27.Nyakasura School- 5

28. Mvara SS- 4

29.St Joseph’s Ombachi-4

30.St Leo’s Col- 4