Sulaiman Semakadde, 25, a resident of Mutundwe in Rubaga Division, Kampala City, has been arrested for being in possession of government properties. He allegedly stole the items from National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) offices.

Semakadde was arrested at his home while looking for market for stolen property.

Among the items recovered include 28 NIRA cameras,18 laptops and other related accessories.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, the suspect admitted that the items were stolen from Kyankwazi NIRA offices on the 31/12/2019 and indeed a case was registered at kyankwanzi vide CRB 724/2019.

“He is pending to be transferred to kyankwazi for further management,” said Owoyesigire.